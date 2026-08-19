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Home / UPSC / How to choose the best optional subject for UPSC CSE? A data-driven guide for aspirants

How to choose the best optional subject for UPSC CSE? A data-driven guide for aspirants

Mentor Mantra

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:33 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Why this decision carries weight

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Under the UPSC CSE 2026 pattern, Optional Paper I and Paper II are worth 250 marks each, 500 marks total, out of a written merit score of 1,750. That's roughly 28.6% of your Mains marks, resting on a subject you commit to months before the exam. It doesn't decide your rank on its own, but it's too large a chunk to pick on a rumour.

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The myth of the "best" optional

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Aspirants spend weeks hunting for the one optional that scores highest. That search rests on a flawed premise.

What aspirants look atWhy it can mislead
Highest success rateSmall candidate pools distort percentages
Toppers choosing itToppers bring different backgrounds and prep styles
One candidate's high scoreSays nothing about the subject as a whole
Short syllabusDoesn't mean easy to master
Heavy GS overlapDoesn't guarantee optional marks
PopularityReflects available resources, not your fit

Success rate, scoring potential, popularity, and syllabus length aren't the same thing. Success-rate figures lump together everyone who chose a subject with everyone who got recommended, which tells you about a crowd, not about you.

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Seven questions worth answering honestly

Run every shortlisted subject through these:

  1. Interest and aptitude. Can you sit with this material for a year without dreading it?
  2. Academic background. Familiar already, or starting cold?
  3. Syllabus size. Can you finish it, revise it, and practise it more than once?
  4. PYQ compatibility. Do you understand what UPSC is asking, and can you write structured answers to it?
  5. Resources. Reliable books, PYQ sets, test series, someone to check your answers?
  6. GS or Essay overlap. Useful if it's there, but never the deciding factor.
  7. Your timeline. Six months left and eighteen months left call for different choices.

Is a "high-scoring optional" even real?

Some optionals post strong results in a particular year, but that shifts. Marksheet and topper analyses across recent cycles show patterns moving between Anthropology, Sociology, PSIR, Geography, History, and Public Administration, not settling on one winner. Chase last year's trend and you may be preparing for a pattern that's already gone stale.

What matters is how consistently a subject fits you, not a spike in someone else's scoring year.

What a trend can and can't tell you

Trend to examineWhat it tells youWhat it doesn't tell you
Number of candidates choosing itPopularity, resource ecosystemThat it's the right choice
Toppers choosing itIt's viableThat it will suit you
Success-rate dataA historical patternA guaranteed outcome
Recent marks trendsPossible scoring movementFuture marks
PYQ repetitionThe nature of UPSC's demandThe exact next question

Sociology, PSIR, Geography, Anthropology, and History have stayed visible across cycles, but that's a statement about resource availability, not a ranking.

Try the seven-day test before committing

Shortlist two or three subjects, then work through this before deciding:

  • Day 1: Read the official syllabus line by line
  • Day 2: Go through five to ten years of PYQs
  • Day 3: Read introductory material on the major topics
  • Day 4: Go through one standard lecture or resource per subject
  • Day 5: Attempt two or three PYQs without looking at model answers
  • Day 6: Compare your attempts against strong model answers
  • Day 7: Score each subject out of ten on interest, understanding, syllabus manageability, PYQ comfort, answer-writing comfort, resources, GS overlap, and revision feasibility

Add up the total. Don't pick on one flattering column.

Reasons not to choose

  • A topper scored 300+ in it
  • Your friend is preparing it
  • A coaching institute calls it "the easiest"
  • It has the shortest syllabus
  • Someone claims it has low competition
  • One year's scores looked unusually high
  • It overlaps heavily with GS
  • It's trending on Telegram or YouTube this week

The decision, in order

Shortlist two or three. Check your background and interest. Study the syllabus. Go through the PYQs. Test your own answer-writing. Look at what resources exist. Estimate how long completion and revision will take. Pick whichever holds up best across all of it.

Your optional shouldn't just be scoring potential on paper. It should be something you can understand, reproduce, and revise under real exam pressure.

Don't choose the optional that looks best on someone else's marksheet. Choose the one you can build yours on.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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