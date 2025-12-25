India’s economy in 2025: Reform, resilience and realignment
A UPSC-focused economic yearender capturing green growth, manufacturing push, fiscal discipline and the headwinds of tariffs, rupee stress and global uncertainty
For a Civil Services aspirant, 2025 will be remembered as a year when India chose steadiness over spectacle. The global economy remained turbulent — marked by protectionism, high interest rates, geopolitical churn and currency volatility. Against this backdrop, India recalibrated its economic strategy around green growth, advanced manufacturing, fiscal consolidation and institutional stability.