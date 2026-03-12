India’s Green Hydrogen Mission: Opportunities, implementation challenges and the road ahead

India’s energy demand is growing rapidly due to industrial expansion and rising living standards. At the same time, the country has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and reducing dependence on fossil fuel imports. In this context, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023, has emerged as a crucial pillar of India’s clean energy transition.

Advertisement

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity such as solar or wind. Unlike conventional hydrogen derived from fossil fuels, it does not emit carbon dioxide during production. The mission aims to make India a global hub for the production, use and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Advertisement

For civil services aspirants, the mission represents an important intersection of energy security, climate change policy, industrial development and technological innovation.

Advertisement

Understanding green hydrogen

Hydrogen is already widely used in industries such as fertiliser production, petroleum refining and chemical manufacturing. However, most hydrogen currently produced is grey hydrogen, which relies on natural gas and emits significant carbon dioxide.

Green hydrogen differs in one key aspect: it uses renewable energy for electrolysis, making it virtually carbon-free.

Advertisement

Major applications include:

Steel manufacturing

Fertiliser production

Heavy transport such as trucks and shipping

Energy storage and grid balancing

Export of hydrogen-based fuels such as ammonia

Thus, green hydrogen can help decarbonise sectors that are difficult to electrify directly.

Key objectives of the mission

The National Green Hydrogen Mission seeks to position India as a leader in the emerging hydrogen economy. Its major targets include:

Production of 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030

Development of renewable energy capacity of about 125 GW

Reduction of fossil fuel imports

Creation of over 6 lakh jobs

Mobilisation of investments worth several lakh crore rupees

The mission is also expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50 million tonnes per year.

Opportunities for India

Strengthening energy security

India imports over 85% of its crude oil requirements. Developing green hydrogen can reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and diversify the country’s energy mix.

Hydrogen can also serve as a long-term energy storage solution, improving grid reliability as renewable energy capacity expands.

Boosting industrial competitiveness

Industries such as steel, fertiliser and refineries will eventually face stricter global carbon regulations. Adoption of green hydrogen can help Indian industries remain competitive in global markets. For instance, green steel produced using hydrogen instead of coal could become an important export commodity in the future.

Export potential

Many countries with limited renewable energy resources are likely to import green hydrogen or hydrogen-based fuels. India, with its abundant solar and wind resources, could become a major exporter of green hydrogen derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol.

Job creation and innovation

The hydrogen economy could create employment across multiple sectors:

Manufacturing of electrolysers

Renewable energy infrastructure

Hydrogen storage and transportation

Research and development

It could also stimulate domestic innovation in advanced clean-energy technologies.

Implementation challenges

Despite its promise, the mission faces several structural and technological challenges.

High production costs

Currently, green hydrogen is significantly more expensive than grey hydrogen. The high cost is largely due to:

Expensive electrolysers

Cost of renewable electricity

Infrastructure requirements

Unless costs decline substantially, industries may hesitate to adopt green hydrogen.

Infrastructure and storage issues

Hydrogen is a highly volatile and light gas, making storage and transportation complex.

India currently lacks:

Dedicated hydrogen pipelines

Storage facilities

Port infrastructure for hydrogen export

Building this infrastructure will require significant investment and time.

Water availability concerns

Producing hydrogen through electrolysis requires large quantities of water. In water-stressed regions of India, this could create competing demands between energy production and human consumption. Using seawater desalination or wastewater recycling could be potential solutions but will increase costs.

Technological dependence

Most advanced electrolyser technologies are currently concentrated in developed countries. India must develop domestic manufacturing capabilities to avoid dependence on imports. Encouraging domestic research and development will therefore be essential.

Policy and regulatory clarity

Investors need long-term policy certainty. Clear standards for hydrogen production, transportation and certification are still evolving. Coordination between multiple ministries and state governments will be critical for smooth implementation.

The way forward

To realise the full potential of the Green Hydrogen Mission, India needs a comprehensive strategy.

Key priorities include:

Scaling up domestic electrolyser manufacturing

Increasing renewable energy capacity

Developing hydrogen hubs near industrial clusters

Providing fiscal incentives and carbon pricing mechanisms

Promoting research in storage and transportation technologies

International collaboration and public-private partnerships will also play an important role.

If implemented effectively, green hydrogen could become a cornerstone of India’s low-carbon economy and a driver of sustainable growth.

Building a clean, secure and resilient energy system

The National Green Hydrogen Mission represents a bold step toward building a clean, secure and resilient energy system. While the initiative offers significant economic and environmental opportunities, overcoming technological, financial and infrastructural challenges will be crucial.

For India, success in green hydrogen could mean not only reducing carbon emissions but also emerging as a global leader in the clean energy transition.

Probable Mains questions