India’s Green Hydrogen Mission: Opportunities, implementation challenges and the road ahead
India’s push toward green hydrogen could transform its energy security and climate strategy, but success will depend on infrastructure, policy stability and technological breakthroughs
India’s energy demand is growing rapidly due to industrial expansion and rising living standards. At the same time, the country has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and reducing dependence on fossil fuel imports. In this context, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023, has emerged as a crucial pillar of India’s clean energy transition.
Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity such as solar or wind. Unlike conventional hydrogen derived from fossil fuels, it does not emit carbon dioxide during production. The mission aims to make India a global hub for the production, use and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.
For civil services aspirants, the mission represents an important intersection of energy security, climate change policy, industrial development and technological innovation.
Understanding green hydrogen
Hydrogen is already widely used in industries such as fertiliser production, petroleum refining and chemical manufacturing. However, most hydrogen currently produced is grey hydrogen, which relies on natural gas and emits significant carbon dioxide.
Green hydrogen differs in one key aspect: it uses renewable energy for electrolysis, making it virtually carbon-free.
- Major applications include:
- Steel manufacturing
- Fertiliser production
- Heavy transport such as trucks and shipping
- Energy storage and grid balancing
- Export of hydrogen-based fuels such as ammonia
Thus, green hydrogen can help decarbonise sectors that are difficult to electrify directly.
Key objectives of the mission
The National Green Hydrogen Mission seeks to position India as a leader in the emerging hydrogen economy. Its major targets include:
- Production of 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030
- Development of renewable energy capacity of about 125 GW
- Reduction of fossil fuel imports
- Creation of over 6 lakh jobs
- Mobilisation of investments worth several lakh crore rupees
The mission is also expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50 million tonnes per year.
Opportunities for India
- Strengthening energy security
India imports over 85% of its crude oil requirements. Developing green hydrogen can reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and diversify the country’s energy mix.
Hydrogen can also serve as a long-term energy storage solution, improving grid reliability as renewable energy capacity expands.
- Boosting industrial competitiveness
Industries such as steel, fertiliser and refineries will eventually face stricter global carbon regulations. Adoption of green hydrogen can help Indian industries remain competitive in global markets. For instance, green steel produced using hydrogen instead of coal could become an important export commodity in the future.
- Export potential
Many countries with limited renewable energy resources are likely to import green hydrogen or hydrogen-based fuels. India, with its abundant solar and wind resources, could become a major exporter of green hydrogen derivatives such as green ammonia and green methanol.
- Job creation and innovation
The hydrogen economy could create employment across multiple sectors:
- Manufacturing of electrolysers
- Renewable energy infrastructure
- Hydrogen storage and transportation
- Research and development
It could also stimulate domestic innovation in advanced clean-energy technologies.
Implementation challenges
Despite its promise, the mission faces several structural and technological challenges.
- High production costs
Currently, green hydrogen is significantly more expensive than grey hydrogen. The high cost is largely due to:
- Expensive electrolysers
- Cost of renewable electricity
- Infrastructure requirements
Unless costs decline substantially, industries may hesitate to adopt green hydrogen.
- Infrastructure and storage issues
Hydrogen is a highly volatile and light gas, making storage and transportation complex.
India currently lacks:
- Dedicated hydrogen pipelines
- Storage facilities
- Port infrastructure for hydrogen export
Building this infrastructure will require significant investment and time.
- Water availability concerns
Producing hydrogen through electrolysis requires large quantities of water. In water-stressed regions of India, this could create competing demands between energy production and human consumption. Using seawater desalination or wastewater recycling could be potential solutions but will increase costs.
- Technological dependence
Most advanced electrolyser technologies are currently concentrated in developed countries. India must develop domestic manufacturing capabilities to avoid dependence on imports. Encouraging domestic research and development will therefore be essential.
- Policy and regulatory clarity
Investors need long-term policy certainty. Clear standards for hydrogen production, transportation and certification are still evolving. Coordination between multiple ministries and state governments will be critical for smooth implementation.
The way forward
To realise the full potential of the Green Hydrogen Mission, India needs a comprehensive strategy.
Key priorities include:
- Scaling up domestic electrolyser manufacturing
- Increasing renewable energy capacity
- Developing hydrogen hubs near industrial clusters
- Providing fiscal incentives and carbon pricing mechanisms
- Promoting research in storage and transportation technologies
International collaboration and public-private partnerships will also play an important role.
If implemented effectively, green hydrogen could become a cornerstone of India’s low-carbon economy and a driver of sustainable growth.
Building a clean, secure and resilient energy system
The National Green Hydrogen Mission represents a bold step toward building a clean, secure and resilient energy system. While the initiative offers significant economic and environmental opportunities, overcoming technological, financial and infrastructural challenges will be crucial.
For India, success in green hydrogen could mean not only reducing carbon emissions but also emerging as a global leader in the clean energy transition.
Probable Mains questions
- Discuss the significance of the National Green Hydrogen Mission in achieving India’s energy security and climate goals. What challenges may hinder its effective implementation?
- Green hydrogen is often described as a key pillar of future clean energy systems. Examine the opportunities and constraints associated with its adoption in India.