India’s manufacturing push: From scale to capability

India has made considerable progress in expanding its manufacturing sector. However, higher production alone does not guarantee a strong industrial base. The real challenge is to improve productivity, strengthen domestic industries and make Indian firms globally competitive. This matters not only for economic growth but also for employment generation and India's long-term economic security.

Why manufacturing matters

Manufacturing accounted for 14.8% of India's Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2025–26 and employed over 27 million workers. Its importance extends beyond factory output, as it creates demand for mining, power, transport, logistics and business services while providing opportunities for workers to move into more productive non-farm jobs.

Although manufacturing GVA grew by 10.7% in 2025–26, its share in total GVA increased only marginally, from 14.5% to 14.8%. This highlights the need for sustained industrial expansion to make manufacturing a stronger driver of economic transformation. Sustained expansion is needed to make manufacturing a stronger driver of economic transformation.

India's strong services sector can support this transition through technology, finance and business services, while manufacturing can widen the country's productive base. The challenge is to make both sectors complementary, so that manufacturing growth translates into higher productivity, wider employment and a more competitive economy.

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From production to domestic capability

Electronics production rose from ₹1.9 lakh crore in 2014–15 to ₹13.11 lakh crore in 2025–26, with exports reaching ₹4.24 lakh crore. Domestic value addition in electronics remains around 18–20%, indicating continued dependence on imported components, materials and technology.

India must strengthen component manufacturing, engineering, design and research. This would enable Indian firms to take up more specialised activities and reduce dependence on imported inputs in key segments. The objective is not to manufacture everything domestically, but to build competitive strengths in areas where Indian industries have the potential to succeed.

Strengthening the MSME ecosystem

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) supply components, provide specialised services and support industrial production. According to the economic survey 2025–26, they contribute 35.4% of manufacturing output, 48.58% of exports and 31.1% of GDP.

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Despite their contribution, many MSMEs struggle to access affordable credit, modern machinery, skilled workers and testing facilities. This limits their ability to meet the quality and production requirements of large companies.

Improving access to finance is important, but it must be accompanied by timely payments, technology upgradation, skill development and better market access. Stronger MSMEs will help ensure that the benefits of industrial expansion reach a wider network of domestic businesses.

Moving beyond incentives

Government support, particularly the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, has helped attract investment and expand production. According to the Economic Survey 2025–26, medium- and high-technology industries accounted for 46.3% of India's manufacturing value added. While this reflects a shift towards advanced production, it does not necessarily indicate ownership of the underlying technology or intellectual property by Indian firms.

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India should focus on improving productivity through better machinery, skilled workers, efficient management and greater investment in research and development. The aim should be to develop firms that can design products, create technology and compete globally even without continued government support.

Making the most of the China+1 opportunity

Many global companies are looking to diversify their manufacturing and supply chains beyond China to reduce excessive dependence on a single country. This shift, known as the China+1 strategy, creates an opportunity for India to attract investment and become a part of global manufacturing networks. India's large domestic market, workforce and growing industrial base provide a strong starting point.

However, investors also consider production costs, infrastructure, skilled workers, supplier networks and policy stability. India must address these gaps by improving infrastructure, reducing logistics costs and simplifying regulations. Greater participation in global value chains can bring investment, technology and jobs. Self-reliance should mean building domestic industries that can compete globally, not isolating India from international markets.

Preparing for the next industrial phase

The next phase of manufacturing will be shaped by industries such as semiconductors, batteries, solar equipment, biopharmaceuticals and advanced materials. These sectors offer India an opportunity to develop capabilities in strategically important technologies.

But entering these industries requires more than setting up factories. It also depends on specialised skills, research, technology partnerships and reliable access to critical raw materials. India must build these foundations to become a serious producer in emerging industries.

At the same time, labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear and food processing remain important for large-scale employment generation. India must therefore combine technological progress with the expansion of employment opportunities.

The real measure of success

India has expanded manufacturing production and attracted investment, but the next priority is to improve productivity, strengthen domestic suppliers and develop indigenous technology. This requires better infrastructure, skilled workers, consistent policies and greater investment in research.

Ultimately, India's manufacturing success will depend on moving beyond higher production to building competitive industries that generate jobs, strengthen exports and reduce dependence on imported inputs.

UPSC/Punjab PCS interview question: India aspires to become a global manufacturing hub. What are the major challenges in achieving this goal, and how can Punjab contribute to this national objective?

Insight: The transition from manufacturing scale to manufacturing capability is essential for building a productive, self-reliant and globally competitive Indian economy.