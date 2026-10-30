India’s NEP 2020 at six years: Ground realities from the frontlines of teaching and administration

Six years after its unveiling, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 stands as one of India’s most visionary policy frameworks. It has tried to replace rigid academic streams with a flexible 5+3+3+4 structure. The policy has prioritised Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN). It was also meant to shift the goalpost from rote memorization to competency-based learning. NEP 2020 successfully reframed the national dialogue on education. Yet, when viewed through the combined lens of a classroom teacher and an educational administrator, the ground reality reveals a persistent gap between policy design and institutional execution.

The Administrator’s View: Structural bottlenecks and execution fatigue

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From an administrative standpoint, translating top-down policy into everyday practice feels like steering a massive transition with limited operational fuel. Public spending on education remains much below the recommended 6% of GDP, leaving institutions to absorb sweeping changes without proportional resource expansion.

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Integrating Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) into formal schooling, for instance, requires bridging systemic gaps between Anganwadis and primary school. This is a task complicated by spatial limitations, varying staff qualifications, and inter-departmental inertia. Furthermore, implementation across the various States remains uneven due to India's federal structure, and conflicting political leaderships in the Centre and States in some of the cases.

School leaders often find their bandwidth consumed by compliance metrics, data reporting, and administrative rollouts. This leaves little time for strategic leadership or fostering institutional innovation. While digital infrastructure and national frameworks have expanded, basic facilities such as science kits, vocational spaces, but reliable internet in rural schools often remain inadequate.

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The teacher’s view: Pedagogical mandates vs. classroom realities

For teachers, NEP 2020 asks for a fundamental identity shift: moving from a transmitter of textbook content to a facilitator of inquiry-driven learning. While educators widely endorse this philosophy, operational constraints make daily implementation a struggle.

Implementing continuous, multi-dimensional assessments (like the holistic progress cards) in classrooms with high student-to-teacher ratios creates a heavy workload burden. While massive online teacher-training initiatives have broadened outreach, short digital modules frequently lack the practical, hands-on strategies needed to manage large, diverse, or multilingual classrooms. Compounded by non-teaching administrative duties that routinely encroach upon instruction time, teachers often feel caught between high pedagogical expectations and low systemic support. The risk is that reform becomes an exercise in filling out compliance forms rather than transforming classroom practice.

Moving forward

Six years in, NEP 2020 has proven that changing policy language is far easier than changing classroom norms. To bridge this gap, the next phase must shift focus from top-down monitoring to bottom-up empowerment. This requires sustained budgetary commitment, dedicated time for teacher preparation, reduced administrative load on educators, and giving school administrators greater financial and operational autonomy. Educational transformation lives and dies in the classroom; policy design can open the door, but only empowered educators can walk through it.

The writer is Advisor & Professor of Eminence at Jio Institute and Chancellor of ICFAI University, Himachal Pradesh. He is also a member of the NEP-Implementation Committee const