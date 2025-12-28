India’s science & technology leap in 2025
10 milestones that redefined nation’s innovation trajectory
For students of the Civil Services Examination, science and technology is no longer a static syllabus confined to facts and missions. It has become a living, breathing domain that intersects governance, national security, economic growth, climate action and social justice. The year 2025 stands out as a watershed moment in India’s technological journey, one where strategic autonomy, indigenous capability and ethical governance converged.