Indispensable role of environment & ecology  

"Ecology is the permanent economy"-Sunderlal Bahuguna

Chandigarh's iconic tranquil oasis ‘Sukhna Lake’ has been officially designated as India's 103rd Ramsar site, putting Chandigarh in the global wetland map. Created in 1958 by architect Le Corbusier and chief engineer P.L. Varma by damming the seasonal Sukhna Choe stream, the lake has lived up to its primary objective to “take care of the body and spirit" of Chandigarh’s residents. It has served as a vital ecological, cultural, and recreational tourist hotspot of the city beautiful (Represents spirit of Chandigarh in true essence). In 2020, the Punjab and Haryana High Court declared Sukhna Lake a living entity with legal persona to ensure its survival, empowering citizens as loco parentis (acting in the place of a parent) to protect it from degradation. Undeniably, there is a spurt of administrative responsibilities too in the domain of environment conservation in the last three decades.

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Ever since Brundtland Report elucidated the definition of sustainable development in 1987 as the development that "meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs", the governments across the globe have steadily made efforts to strive for green growth. Sustainable development has become a buzzword for good governance courtesy the UN General Assembly formal adoption of the 2030 Agenda featuring 17 comprehensive SDGs in 2015. Consequently UPSC has given due importance to the theme by asking substantial questions in both prelims & mains examination. The ‘Environment and Ecology’ subject was officially introduced into the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination syllabus in 2011 & since then as a percentage of the paper, it grew from a modest 1.6% to decisive 16.4% — making Environment the fastest-growing subject in UPSC history! Moreover the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Examination share a common Preliminary examination, so the proportion of questions from ‘Environment & Ecology’ section are naturally higher (15-18 ques out of 100). In a nutshell, the message is crystal clear to aspirants; you can’t reach mains stage without investing in environmental issues dominating newspaper headlines & having conceptual clarity of ecological themes.

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Four most frequently asked themes in UPSC Prelims from Environment section:

Biodiversity Conservation: Ecological significance of keystone species in news, in-situ conservation strategies (Biosphere reserves, National parks), importance of coral reefs, mangroves & wetlands in everyday life are predictable themes. But mastering geographical distribution & threat perception of endemic species (IUCN Red list status) takes herculean effort. Pollution: Since India is facing myriad pollution challenges, a bulk of questions are framed on anthropogenic reasons of pollutants & their mitigation strategies. Perennial Stubble burning, biomagnification of agrochemicals in food chain, eutrophication in water bodies, emerging e-waste & AI data centres controversies are some of the real challenges which aspirants who turn into administrators will have to deal proactively. International conventions & protocols: Aspirants are expected to have clarity of India’s pledges & legally binding commitments (e.g. INDCs under Paris agreement, bonn challenge), venue & agenda of upcoming conference of parties (e.g. UNFCCC COP 31 is scheduled to be held in Antalya, Turkiye), signing & ratification of major historical conventions (e.g. Bonn convention, Rotterdam convention etc). Evolving principles like common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR in Rio Earth Summit), Access & Benefit sharing (ABS in Nagoya) and net zero are equally on the examiner's radar. Government schemes & initiatives: India is emerging as a leader in the developing world in making efforts for a sustainable future. International Big Cat Alliance, Cheetah Reintroduction Project, OSOWOG (One Sun, One World, One Grid), Mission LiFE at COP26, third highest Ramsar sites in the world are recent notable success stories. National initiatives like Green hydrogen mission, Ujala/Ujjwala schemes, NAPCC, AQI, FAME etc can be prepared from the Press Information Bureau for accurate data & trends.

For conventional ecology topics like interactions in the biotic community (mutualism, mimicry, commensalism), biogeochemical cycle (nitrogen fixation), hierarchy in nature etc Plus II NCERT Biology book is recommended. Our Constitution in Directive Principles of State Policy (Article 48A) & Fundamental duties (Article 51A) has clearly emphasized protection & safeguarding the environment. Our ‘Youth for Biodiversity’ initiative is an endeavor in that direction, to not only make environment themes interesting for competitive exams but also to sensitize them about their responsibilities towards nature. Every green deed counts!

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The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy