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Home / UPSC / Economist at the helm: Yulia Svyrydenko leads Ukraine
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Economist at the helm: Yulia Svyrydenko leads Ukraine

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Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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FILE PHOTO: Yulia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko

FILE PHOTO: Yulia Anatoliivna Svyrydenko

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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