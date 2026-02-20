Info Nuggets

The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, where he'll face trial for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. India has extradition treaties with 48 countries, including the US. The Extradition Act, 1962, governs extradition procedures in India, ensuring fugitives are transferred based on dual criminality and human rights considerations. The Ministry of External Affairs, CBI and NIA handle extradition requests, investigations and cases related to terrorism and national security, facilitating international cooperation in combating crime.
