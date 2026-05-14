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The moral architect of modern society

Why Thinkers Matter: Émile Durkheim

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Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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Pioneering thinker Émile Durkheim recognized that, if anything can explain how we as individuals relate to society, then it is suicide: Why does it happen? What goes wrong? Why is it more common in some places than others? In seeking answers to these questions, Durkheim wrote a work that has fascinated, challenged and informed its readers for over a hundred years. Far-sighted and trail-blazing in its conclusions, Suicide makes an immense contribution to our understanding to what must surely be one of the least understandable of acts. A brilliant study, it is regarded as one of the most important books Durkheim ever wrote.

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