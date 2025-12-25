Inside the shadows: How dead-drop emails help criminals vanish online
A look at the covert communication method that leaves investigators chasing ghosts
They never met, never called and never exchanged a single message in the traditional sense. Yet, their plans moved with clockwork precision. In the Red Fort blast case, investigators found that the accused used a communication trick straight out of espionage handbooks: dead-drop emails. It’s a method that thrives in the grey zones of the internet, hiding in plain sight while leaving behind almost nothing that digital forensics can latch on to.