Invisible invaders: The growing menace of microplastics on land and sea

They are smaller than a sesame seed yet immense in impact. Microplastics, the invisible fragments of our plastic consumption, are no longer confined to garbage dumps or oceans. They’ve seeped into air, water, soil and even human bloodstreams. What began as a symbol of convenience has now morphed into a global environmental crisis.

What exactly are microplastics?

Microplastics are plastic particles less than 5 mm in diameter.

They fall into two main categories:

Primary microplastics: Tiny plastics intentionally made for use in personal care products (like exfoliating beads in face scrubs, toothpaste or synthetic fibres from clothing).

Secondary microplastics: Formed when larger plastics degrade over time due to sunlight, wind, or ocean currents.

They’re found from the Mariana Trench to Mount Everest, leaving no ecosystem untouched.

Bioaccumulation: The chain reaction

The real danger lies not just in their presence, but in their persistence. Microplastic bioaccumulation occurs when these particles enter living organisms and build up over time.

Plankton consume them first

Small fish eat the plankton

Bigger predators, including humans, consume the fish

This chain reaction leads to biomagnification, where the concentration of microplastics and associated toxins increases up the food chain. Over time, they interfere with growth, reproduction and immunity in all living beings.

Toxic waves: Impact on aquatic life

The oceans are choking on plastic and microplastics are the most insidious form of it.

Physical harm: Marine creatures ingest microplastics mistaking them for food, leading to blocked digestive tracts and internal injuries.

Chemical toxicity: Microplastics act as magnets for pollutants such as PCBs, dioxins and heavy metals, poisoning marine ecosystems.

Reproductive failure: Fish exposed to microplastics produce fewer eggs and suffer hormonal disruptions.

Ecosystem breakdown: Coral reefs, the lungs of the ocean, are smothered, hampering marine biodiversity.

In essence, the sea that sustains life is being poisoned by our plastic footprint.

The human connection: The plastic within us

The crisis doesn’t end at the shoreline. Microplastics are now detected in tap water, table salt, fruits, vegetables and even human lungs and placentas.

Emerging research points to:

Cellular damage and inflammation

Endocrine (hormonal) disruption from additives like BPA and phthalates

Possible fertility reduction and cancer risk

While science is still catching up with the full health implications, one truth is clear — no one is immune.

India’s legal landscape: A work in progress

India has taken commendable steps in tackling plastic waste, though a dedicated law on microplastics is still missing. The current framework includes:

Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016 (amended 2022): Bans single-use plastics and mandates Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

Environment Protection Act, 1986: The overarching law enabling control of plastic pollution.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS): Has discouraged microbeads in cosmetics.

National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR): Actively monitors microplastic levels across Indian coasts.

Swachh Bharat Mission & NCAP: Indirectly reduce plastic waste leakage into ecosystems.

However, there’s no national policy explicitly regulating microplastics, especially from textiles, tyres and household sources, all major contributors.

The way forward: From awareness to accountability

Policy interventions

Introduce a National Microplastic Action Plan with measurable targets

Mandate microfibre filters in washing machines

Incentivise biodegradable materials and recycling startups

Strengthen EPR enforcement on plastic manufacturers

Citizen-level action

Avoid products with microbeads and unnecessary packaging

Prefer cotton, jute, or bamboo over synthetic fabrics

Segregate and recycle waste responsibly

Participate in clean-up drives and community awareness programs

Change starts not with bans, but with behaviour

Global glance: Learning from the world

European Union has banned microbeads and is developing a comprehensive restriction on intentionally added microplastics

USA passed the Microbead-Free Waters Act, 2015, banning their use in personal care products

Japan and South Korea have integrated microplastic monitoring in their marine policies

India’s next step could be to align with these global standards through targeted legislation and innovation

Conclusion: The plastic within us

Microplastics are not an isolated pollution problem. They’re a mirror of human excess. What we once considered convenient is now a toxic inheritance passing silently through food, water and air.

If the 20th century was the age of plastic, the 21st must be the age of plastic accountability. The smallest particles we ignore today could shape the biggest environmental health crisis of tomorrow.

It’s time to see what cannot be seen and act before it’s too late.