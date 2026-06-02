JAINISM: The philosophy of non-violence and spiritual discipline
From the age of Mahavira to the modern world, Jainism remains one of India’s most enduring philosophical traditions, shaping ethics, politics, art, trade, and ideas of non-violence across centuries
Among the many philosophical traditions that emerged in ancient India during the 6th century BC, Jainism occupies a unique place because of its uncompromising commitment to non-violence, self-discipline and spiritual purification. At a time when Vedic rituals had become complex, expensive and dominated by priestly authority, several heterodox movements arose questioning ritualism and social hierarchy. Jainism was one of the most influential among them.