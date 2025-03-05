Join forces to win the battle

Since the clock has started ticking and you are on your revision schedule for the upcoming UPSC exam, you may consider two options when revising – study individually or find a study group.

Study alone and group study, both, have their pros and cons. Studying alone limits your perspective and keeps you from exploring various topics thoroughly. The former option can be monotonous, confusing, and exhausting. The latter can promote a better understanding of various topics when members handle the process correctly.

However, at times it has been seen that group study initiatives fizzle out after a certain period of time and they fail. This is because intense competition makes the group fractured and also the sharing does not happen. This happens when there is no one to make the group move towards a cohesive goal and each person is busy with his own schedule.

Advertisement

Communicate, communicate, communicate

To make the most of group study, form a group where each member has different talents and views on discussion areas. You can discover different angles based on another person’s opinion, enhancing analytical and creative thinking. The discussions also boost confidence and communication skills to help you reach your academic goals. The ability to pick and refine the best learning methods from the other members is an added advantage of study groups. You can learn study tricks that propel your academic performance. You also get the opportunity to discuss and debate important current affairs issues with like-minded peers. When everyone transparently shares their marks, it motivates you to perform better. Additionally, you can learn more efficient ways to complete your preparation from others.

Size matters

When it comes to forming a group, the size is what matters. There is no number that is ideal, whereas five may be ideal in some cases, in others three may be a crowd. What is essential is the group is cohesive and geared towards a common goal. You may form different groups for different topics/subjects.

Advertisement

To each according to his capacity

A group is ideal where each member has a specific contribution. It is always advisable to have a group leader spearhead the group and assign specific roles to each member and seek his active participation. A load balancing would also help. Longitudinally tracking any news item where each member contributes and helps form perspective would be imperative. Given the sea of syllabus, it becomes essential to add both latitude and longitude.

Consistency is key

Whether you meet in person or online, consistency has to be followed. If members drop out or start doing something else, it is imperative that you dissolve the group and form a new one that follows a cohesive dynamic and also keeps each other motivated. You may at times have to draw inspiration from fellow aspirants by sharing success stories, challenges, and preparation strategies. Support and lift each other during the preparation phase.

Comfort is the glue

It is highly imperative for the group members to feel comfortable with each other. You should be able to relax in the company of the other members without overtly being conscious of their skills. Ultimately, you have to uplift each other and help fight procrastination by discouraging postponements and distractions. You may set specific study periods, meaning you must prepare before then to participate productively. Participate in weekly discussions on important UPSC subjects and join Q&A sessions. Gain insights from fellow aspirants and mentors to strengthen your knowledge.

Summing up

Therefore, if you wish to make effective use of the time left before UPSC and are a social person, a well-formed study group, with carefully chosen members with complimentary skills, can escalate efficiency, lead to deeper preparation and alleviate stress. On the other hand, if you are a person with dollops of intrinsic motivation, self-study would offer you complete control over your study schedule. It would also allow you to introspect and focus on areas where you need improvement and gives you the freedom to gather momentum.