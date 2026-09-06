Kandi area development: Bamboo, ecological restoration and livelihood diversification

Punjab’s Kandi belt is the piedmont or foothill zone along the Shivalik ranges. It lies mainly across the north-eastern parts of Punjab, including parts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar and S.A.S. Nagar. The terrain forms a transition between the Shivalik hills and the plains. It includes low hills, undulating land and seasonal streams, locally called choes. The region has a distinct geographical and ecological character compared with Punjab’s intensively irrigated plains. Its development therefore requires a land-use model suited to local conditions.

The Kandi challenge

The region faces a mix of ecological and socio-economic challenges. Agriculture is shaped by uneven terrain, soil conditions and seasonal water availability. Rapid monsoon runoff can cause local flooding and soil erosion, while groundwater availability varies across areas. Expanding settlements and urbanisation are also increasing pressure on land and natural resources. Limited livelihood diversification can add to the vulnerability of rural households.

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An integrated development model

The region needs convergence between agriculture, watershed management, forestry, livestock, rural infrastructure and eco-tourism. Land use should reflect local suitability rather than follow a uniform model. Productive fields, degraded land, forested areas and erosion-prone zones can support different interventions.

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The ₹238.90-crore Kandi Canal revamp has restored irrigation across about 1.25 lakh acres in Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The Kathgarh Lift Irrigation Scheme is extending canal water to higher Kandi areas, covering about 11,500 acres in 33 villages. Together, such projects can improve water security and reduce dependence on groundwater.

Agroforestry

Punjab promotes agroforestry under its Crop Diversification through Agroforestry scheme and the Green Punjab Mission. In Kandi, it can diversify farm income while providing soil conservation, moisture retention, fodder and other tree-based products. It can also complement horticulture, livestock and watershed interventions. Species should be selected according to local soil, slope, water availability and market demand.

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The Punjab Biodiversity and Natural Resource Conservation Project provides a broader framework for this approach. It covers the Shivalik region and focuses on biodiversity conservation, agroforestry, groundwater protection, integrated watershed management and livelihood improvement.

Bamboo as an emerging opportunity

Punjab’s recent bamboo initiative provides another dimension to this approach. The Centre has approved ₹2.49 crore under the National Bamboo Mission for 2026–27, with Punjab planning demonstration plantations over more than 857 acres. The initial focus includes Bambusa nutans, Bambusa tulda and Bambusa balcooa.

Bamboo can combine ecological and commercial functions in suitable locations. Its uses include pulp and paper, textiles, handicrafts, furniture, flooring, panels and other products. Punjab also brings around 10,000 MT of bamboo into the state annually for industrial use, indicating scope for developing local production and processing.

The National Bamboo Mission now supports the full bamboo value chain, from planting material and cultivation to processing and markets. For Kandi, bamboo should be developed selectively as part of agroforestry and landscape restoration, not as a replacement for conventional crops.

Eco-tourism and local livelihood

Eco-tourism can create non-farm employment by building on the region’s foothill landscape, forests, seasonal streams and rural character. Opportunities include homestays, local food, nature trails, local guides, handicrafts and community-based tourism services. The Saleran Dam Eco-Tourism Project in Hoshiarpur, inaugurated in 2026, with eco-huts and recreational facilities, is an example of this approach. Renovated government rest houses and the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 framework can further strengthen tourism circuits in the Shivalik foothills.

Tourism should remain low-impact and community-oriented. Local communities should receive a meaningful share of the benefits, while basic infrastructure, waste management and carrying-capacity assessment are needed to prevent additional pressure on fragile landscapes. Properly regulated, eco-tourism can complement agriculture and agroforestry while giving economic value to ecological conservation.

Linking interventions

The key lies in convergence. Watershed management, soil conservation, agroforestry, horticulture, livestock, bamboo and eco-tourism should be planned together, based on local suitability.

Watershed planning → suitable land use → agroforestry/plantation → farmer groups → processing → markets

Community-based tourism can similarly connect natural assets with homestays, local products and rural services.

The market challenge

Diversification cannot succeed through subsidies alone. Farmers and rural households need confidence that their products and services will generate remunerative returns.

Market infrastructure, transparent pricing, transportation, processing facilities and direct links with buyers are therefore important. For bamboo, nurseries, quality planting material, aggregation centres, primary processing and industrial linkages must develop alongside plantations.

Similarly, eco-tourism requires connectivity, trained local service providers and responsible tourism standards.

Towards sustainable development

Kandi development should be guided by district-level landscape planning, with convergence of watershed management, agroforestry, horticulture, livestock, bamboo and eco-tourism programmes. Bamboo expansion should be based on scientific site assessment, assured markets and local processing capacity. FPOs, community institutions and local nurseries can strengthen participation and value addition.

A coordinated approach can align ecological restoration with rural incomes. The policy focus should be on land-use suitability, community participation, market linkages and long-term resource sustainability, rather than physical targets alone.

UPSC Connect: GS III – Agriculture & Environment | GS II – Governance | Punjab Geography

Punjab PCS Interview Question

Kandi development requires balancing ecological conservation with livelihood generation. As a Punjab PCS officer, how would you promote development in the Kandi belt without compromising its fragile ecology?