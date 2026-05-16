Land under stress: Geography of degradation & desertification in India

Land is the foundational resource on which agriculture, biodiversity, water security and human settlements depend. Yet, across India, this critical resource is under severe stress. Rapid population growth, expanding urbanisation, intensive agriculture, mining, deforestation and climate change have accelerated the degradation of land resources. According to various government assessments, nearly one-third of India’s total geographical area is undergoing degradation in one form or another. Desertification — the process by which fertile land becomes arid and unproductive — has emerged as one of the gravest ecological threats.

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However, land degradation in India is not uniform. Its patterns and processes are deeply shaped by geographical factors such as climate, topography, soil characteristics, vegetation cover and hydrology. Different regions experience distinct forms of degradation depending on their physical geography and human use patterns. Understanding this geographical dimension is essential for effective environmental planning and sustainable development.

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Understanding land degradation & desertification

Land degradation refers to the decline in the productive capacity of land due to physical, chemical or biological deterioration. It includes soil erosion, salinisation, waterlogging, loss of vegetation and nutrient depletion.

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Desertification, as defined by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), is land degradation in arid, semi-arid and dry sub-humid regions resulting from climatic variations and human activities.

India is particularly vulnerable because a significant portion of its land lies in dryland regions that are ecologically fragile.

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Role of geographical factors in land degradation

Climate & rainfall variability

Climate is one of the most decisive geographical factors influencing degradation patterns.

Arid & semi-arid regions

Areas such as western Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Haryana and Deccan Plateau experience low and erratic rainfall. Sparse vegetation and high evaporation rates make soils vulnerable to wind erosion and desertification.

The Thar Desert is a classic example where recurring droughts, overgrazing and shifting sand dunes contribute to ecological instability.

High rainfall regions

Paradoxically, excessive rainfall also causes degradation. In the Himalayan states, northeastern India and Western Ghats, intense rainfall triggers severe water erosion, landslides and soil washouts.

For example, the fragile slopes of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh face accelerated erosion due to cloudbursts, deforestation and road construction.

Climate change impact

Rising temperatures and changing monsoon patterns have intensified droughts and floods, worsening desertification risks in dryland regions.

Topography & relief features

Relief and slope conditions strongly determine erosion processes.

Mountainous regions

Steep slopes in the Himalayas are naturally prone to landslides and soil erosion. Human activities such as terrace farming without proper conservation methods, hydropower projects and unscientific construction destabilise slopes further.

Shifting cultivation or jhum in northeastern states also leads to temporary forest clearance, exposing soil to erosion.

Plateau regions

The Deccan Plateau, characterised by undulating terrain and hard rock surfaces, suffers from sheet erosion and gully erosion, especially in areas with sparse vegetation.

Riverine areas

Floodplains of rivers like the Brahmaputra and Kosi experience frequent flooding, causing riverbank erosion and land degradation.

Soil characteristics & vulnerability

Different soil types respond differently to climatic and anthropogenic pressures.

Alluvial soils

Found in Indo-Gangetic plains, these are fertile but vulnerable to salinisation and waterlogging due to excessive irrigation and poor drainage.

Punjab and Haryana, despite being agricultural hubs, face declining soil quality because of overuse of fertilisers and groundwater exploitation.

Black cotton soils

The black soils of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh develop deep cracks during dry seasons, making them prone to erosion when vegetation cover declines.

Laterite & red soils

These soils, found in southern and eastern India, are generally less fertile and highly susceptible to nutrient depletion under intensive farming.

Vegetation cover & forest degradation

Vegetation acts as a natural shield against erosion and desertification.

Deforestation

Large-scale deforestation for agriculture, mining and infrastructure development exposes topsoil to wind and water erosion.

Central Indian states such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have witnessed severe degradation due to mining activities and forest loss.

Overgrazing

In Rajasthan and Gujarat, excessive grazing pressure reduces grass cover, loosens soil and accelerates desertification.

Loss of biodiversity

Degraded forests lose their regenerative capacity, reducing ecological resilience against climatic stress.

Human geography & unsustainable land use

While physical geography creates vulnerability, human activities often intensify degradation.

Agricultural intensification

The Green Revolution improved food security but also led to monocropping, excessive chemical use and groundwater depletion.

Regions like Punjab now face declining soil fertility and salinity problems.

Urbanisation & industrialisation

Rapid urban expansion converts fertile agricultural land into built-up areas. Mining and industrial waste contaminate soils and water bodies.

For instance, open-cast mining in eastern India has caused large-scale ecological destruction.

Irrigation-induced degradation

Canal irrigation in dry areas often results in salinity and waterlogging. The Indira Gandhi Canal region in Rajasthan has witnessed secondary salinisation in several pockets.

Regional patterns of desertification in India

India exhibits region-specific forms of desertification:

Western India: Wind erosion and sand dune expansion.

Wind erosion and sand dune expansion. Central India: Deforestation and mining-related degradation.

Deforestation and mining-related degradation. Himalayan region: Landslides and water erosion.

Landslides and water erosion. Coastal areas: Salinity intrusion due to sea-level rise.

Salinity intrusion due to sea-level rise. Deccan plateau: Soil erosion and drought-induced degradation

These patterns show how geography shapes environmental vulnerability differently across regions.

Government initiatives & sustainable solutions

India has undertaken several measures to combat degradation:

National Action Programme to Combat Desertification

Watershed Development Programmes

Afforestation initiatives like Green India Mission

Soil Health Card Scheme

Integrated Watershed Management Programme

However, long-term success requires region-specific planning based on geographical conditions.

Key sustainable measures:

Agroforestry and afforestation

Scientific grazing management

Rainwater harvesting

Sustainable irrigation practices

Restoration of degraded lands

Climate-resilient agriculture

Use of geospatial technology and remote sensing can further improve monitoring and policy implementation.

Restoring ecological balance before it is too late

“The geography of degradation is also the geography of survival.”

Land degradation and desertification are not merely environmental concerns; they threaten food security, rural livelihoods, biodiversity and economic stability. India’s diverse geography determines both the vulnerability and resilience of its ecosystems. Fragile mountains, drought-prone plains, overexploited river basins and degraded forests together reflect the complex interaction between nature and human activity.

The challenge ahead is not only to halt degradation but to restore ecological balance through sustainable land management. Policies must move beyond one-size-fits-all approaches and adopt region-specific strategies rooted in geographical realities. As climate change intensifies ecological stress, protecting land resources will become central to India’s environmental security and developmental future.

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