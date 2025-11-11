Layers of inequality: Understanding social stratification in class and caste

Society, at first glance, may look like a web of individuals, each unique and independent. But beneath this surface lies an intricate architecture of ranks and divisions, silently determining who gets what, when and how. This deep-rooted layering of privilege and power is what sociology calls social stratification, the structured inequality among individuals and groups within a society.

It is not chaos; it is a system. And like any system, it is sustained, legitimised and reproduced generation after generation.

What is social stratification?

Social stratification refers to the hierarchical arrangement of individuals based on factors such as wealth, power, prestige and access to resources. It is a fundamental feature of all human societies, ancient or modern, rural or urban.

It is not merely about economic differences; it is about institutionalised inequality. Some are born into privilege, while others inherit disadvantage. Stratification is not accidental. It is systematic and enduring, influencing every aspect of life — education, occupation, marriage and even one’s perception of self-worth.

Caste: The birth-based hierarchy

In India, caste is the most rigid and ancient form of social stratification. Rooted in the Hindu varna system, caste assigns individuals a status by birth, dictating their occupation, social relations and even dietary habits. It is a closed system as mobility is nearly impossible.

For centuries, caste determined not only what a person could do but who they could become. Endogamy (marrying within one’s caste), occupational specialisation and purity-pollution concepts ensured that the hierarchy remained unchallenged. Even today, despite constitutional safeguards and the legal abolition of untouchability, caste consciousness persists in subtle and overt ways, from matrimonial ads to politics.

Class: The wealth-based ladder

In contrast, class is an open system of stratification based on one’s economic position and control over resources rather than birth. Thinkers like Karl Marx and Max Weber analysed class as a product of capitalism and industrialisation, where society is divided between the owners (bourgeoisie) and the workers (proletariat).

Unlike caste, class allows social mobility. A person born poor can, through education or entrepreneurship, move up the ladder. Yet, even here, barriers persist, such as inherited wealth, unequal access to quality education and exclusive social networks. The ladder may be open, but not everyone starts from the same rung.

Why the term ‘stratification’ fits

The term stratification is borrowed from geology, where it denotes layers of rock formed over time. Sociology uses it metaphorically to describe the layering of society, layers of privilege, opportunity and power stacked one over the other.

Like sedimentary layers, social strata harden with time, making upward movement difficult. The metaphor captures both the permanence and rigidity of these divisions, reminding us that societies evolve, but hierarchies persist, often in new disguises.

Bridging the divide: The sociological lens

For a student of sociology, understanding stratification means looking beyond individual stories to see the structures that shape them. It is about recognising that inequality is not just about personal failure or success; it is socially produced and institutionally maintained.

Caste and class, though distinct, often intertwine in complex ways. In modern India, one’s caste can still influence class position and vice versa. True social justice therefore demands not only economic reforms but also a cultural revolution that dismantles inherited hierarchies.

Towards an equal tomorrow

Social stratification is both the story of our past and the challenge of our future. Whether through caste in traditional societies or class in capitalist ones, it tells us who has power and who does not.

To study it is to confront the uncomfortable truth that equality is not a natural state but a struggle, a deliberate effort to unlearn centuries of division. As sociology teaches us, awareness is the first step toward transformation. The layers can be redrawn, but only if we dare to question the ground beneath our feet.