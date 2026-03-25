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Home / UPSC / LPG vs LNG vs PNG vs CNG: Composition, uses, cost & energy security in a volatile world
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LPG vs LNG vs PNG vs CNG: Composition, uses, cost & energy security in a volatile world

A complete, exam-ready analysis of LPG, LNG, PNG and CNG covering their scientific composition, applications, economics and their critical role in global and Indian energy security amid geopolitical disruptions

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Modern energy systems rely heavily on four key gaseous fuels: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). While LPG is oil-derived, the other three originate from natural gas, yet differ in storage, delivery and usage.

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