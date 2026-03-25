LPG vs LNG vs PNG vs CNG: Composition, uses, cost & energy security in a volatile world
A complete, exam-ready analysis of LPG, LNG, PNG and CNG covering their scientific composition, applications, economics and their critical role in global and Indian energy security amid geopolitical disruptions
Modern energy systems rely heavily on four key gaseous fuels: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). While LPG is oil-derived, the other three originate from natural gas, yet differ in storage, delivery and usage.