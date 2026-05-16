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Home / UPSC / Luna Ring: Can a solar belt around the Moon power Earth after sunset?
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Luna Ring: Can a solar belt around the Moon power Earth after sunset?

Japan’s futuristic lunar solar project seeks to provide uninterrupted clean energy to Earth, but technological, financial and geopolitical hurdles remain enormous

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 16, 2026 IST
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The growing global demand for clean and uninterrupted energy has pushed scientists and corporations to imagine solutions that once belonged only to science fiction. One such ambitious idea is the Luna Ring — a proposal to build a giant belt of solar panels around the Moon’s equator and beam electricity back to Earth. Conceived by Japan-based Shimizu Corporation, the project has gained renewed attention amid the global energy transition and concerns over climate change.

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