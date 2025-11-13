Mahavira: The voice of compassion in a turbulent world

Over 2,500 years ago, when India was witnessing intellectual ferment and moral decay, a prince from the land of Vaishali chose silence over noise, compassion over conquest and truth over comfort. Vardhamana, later revered as Mahavira, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism, walked barefoot across the plains of Magadha, preaching a gospel of non-violence, self-restraint and spiritual liberation. His teachings were not just about religion but about reform: reform of thought, speech and action. Today, in an age marked by ecological crises, moral exhaustion and growing intolerance, Mahavira’s message is more relevant than ever before.

The origin: Jainism in the age of reform

The sixth century BCE was a period of profound churn in India’s spiritual and social fabric. The rigid ritualism of Vedic religion had alienated the masses, while emerging merchant classes sought ethical systems more attuned to worldly life and personal salvation. Against this backdrop arose Jainism and Buddhism, both emphasising moral conduct over ritual purity.

Jainism, however, predates Mahavira. Its roots can be traced to a line of teachers known as Tirthankaras, spiritual ford-makers who guided humanity across the river of worldly suffering. Mahavira was the 24th and final Tirthankara, succeeding Parshvanatha (23rd Tirthankara) who lived around the 8th century BCE.

Thus, Mahavira was not the founder of Jainism but its greatest reformer and systematiser, the one who gave it the form, discipline and philosophical depth that defined it thereafter.

The life and the founder: From Vardhamana to Mahavira

Born in 540 BCE at Kundagrama near Vaishali (Bihar) in a royal Kshatriya family, Vardhamana enjoyed the privileges of wealth and power. Yet, at the age of 30, driven by a profound quest for truth, he renounced the world, leaving behind his family to embrace asceticism.

For 12 years, he practiced severe penance, meditation and silence, conquering desires and enduring hardship. Finally, at the age of 42, under a Sala tree at Jrimbhikagrama, he attained Kevala Jnana (omniscience), becoming “Mahavira” or “The Great Hero.”

He spent the next 30 years traveling across northern India, spreading the message of Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (celibacy) and Aparigraha (non-possession). His followers came from all walks of life: traders, farmers and even kings, drawn to his rational, ethical and egalitarian philosophy.

Teachings of Mahavira: The ethics of liberation

Mahavira’s philosophy rests on the Three Jewels (Ratnatraya) that form the essence of the Jain path:

Right Faith (Samyak Darshana)

To perceive reality correctly, understanding the true nature of the soul and the consequences of actions. This means freeing oneself from ignorance, prejudice and dogma.

Right Knowledge (Samyak Jnana)

Knowledge is the light that dispels illusion. Mahavira rejected blind faith and emphasised rational inquiry, advocating the doctrine of Anekantavada, the multiplicity of viewpoints. Truth, he taught, is many-sided and cannot be monopolised by any single perspective.

Right Conduct (Samyak Charitra)

Ethical living is the practical expression of right faith and knowledge. Mahavira prescribed the five great vows (Mahavratas) for monks and nuns and small vows (Anuvratas) for laypersons:

Ahimsa (Non-violence): Not just refraining from physical harm but cultivating compassion in thought and speech.

Not just refraining from physical harm but cultivating compassion in thought and speech. Satya (Truthfulness): Honesty in every sphere of life.

Honesty in every sphere of life. Asteya (Non-stealing): Respecting what belongs to others.

Respecting what belongs to others. Brahmacharya (Celibacy): Control over sensual desires.

Control over sensual desires. Aparigraha (Non-possession): Detachment from material and emotional possessions.

Together, these vows created a framework for ethical governance, personal discipline and social harmony.

Philosophical doctrines: Seeing truth in multiplicity

Two key ideas make Mahavira’s thought deeply philosophical and modern in spirit:

Anekantavada – The Doctrine of Multiplicity

Reality is complex and multi-dimensional; no single view can capture it completely. This idea encourages tolerance and dialogue, a powerful antidote to dogmatism and extremism.

Syadvada – The Doctrine of Conditional Predication

Truth must always be expressed with humility, as “syat” (perhaps, or in a certain sense). This flexible mode of thinking forms the basis of intellectual humility, vital for civil servants, policymakers and global leaders today.

Relevance in contemporary world

Ahimsa and environmental ethics

In an era of climate change and ecological destruction, Mahavira’s call for non-violence extends beyond human beings to all living organisms. His philosophy anticipates sustainable living: minimal consumption, respect for biodiversity, and balance between human ambition and nature’s limits.

Aparigraha and consumerism

Modern societies are plagued by overconsumption and greed. The principle of Aparigraha challenges us to simplify life, reduce dependency and promote minimalism, an idea resonating in global sustainability movements.

Anekantavada and pluralism

In an increasingly polarised world, Mahavira’s insistence on multiple perspectives cultivates intellectual tolerance and dialogue, values essential for democratic functioning and conflict resolution.

Ethics in public life

For civil servants, Mahavira’s ideals of truth, integrity and restraint serve as pillars of ethical governance. The “Right Conduct” he preached aligns with the Code of Conduct and Values in Public Service, fostering impartiality and accountability.

Inner peace amid outer chaos

In a world driven by competition and restlessness, Mahavira’s discipline of meditation and self-control offers a way to achieve inner stability, essential for effective leadership and emotional intelligence.

The eternal light of simplicity

Mahavira’s journey from prince to prophet was not merely an act of renunciation but of realisation: that true strength lies not in conquest of others but in mastery over self. His teachings cut through time because they address the eternal human dilemmas of greed, anger, ego and violence.

In the corridors of governance, in the classrooms of youth and in the hearts of individuals torn between ambition and ethics, Mahavira’s message still whispers:

“Conquer yourself and the world will follow.”

In a century that celebrates power, perhaps the greatest revolution is still the one Mahavira began, the quiet revolution of the soul.