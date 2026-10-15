Making climate finance work for India

Climate finance is often discussed as a question of how much money developed countries should provide to developing countries. For India, however, an equally important question is what happens after the money is mobilised. Does it reach the states, cities, districts and communities where climate vulnerability is actually experienced?

The New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) agreed at COP29 seeks to raise climate finance for developing countries to at least $300 billion annually by 2035, while calling for efforts to scale finance from public and private sources to $1.3 trillion a year. For India, the significance of such commitments will ultimately depend on whether they can strengthen resilience on the ground.

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This makes climate finance not merely an international issue, but also a question of fiscal federalism, institutional capacity and last-mile implementation.

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Global commitments & local resilience

India's climate response already operates through multiple layers of government. The Union government sets broad policy priorities, states prepare State Action Plans on Climate Change, and a range of central and state schemes address agriculture, water, disaster management, energy and urban development.

Yet climate vulnerability is experienced locally. A flood-prone district may need stronger drainage, resilient roads, better early-warning systems and changes in agricultural practices. A drought-prone region may require watershed development, groundwater management and crop diversification.

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The challenge to create source of climate finance and also to align existing public expenditure and external finance with local climate risks. If climate finance remains concentrated at the national or international level, its benefits may not correspond to where vulnerability is greatest.

Funding adaptation

There is a fundamental difference between mitigation and adaptation.

A renewable-energy project may generate a predictable revenue stream and attract private investment. A flood-protection system, heat-action plan or restored watershed may prevent future losses without generating a comparable direct financial return.

This has implications for how climate projects are financed.

Projects that primarily provide public benefits should receive greater grant support. Projects with identifiable economic returns can use concessional finance, while commercially viable projects can attract private capital. Such a hierarchy can prevent a situation in which states are encouraged to borrow for every climate requirement, including projects that do not generate enough revenue to service the debt.

In other words, use grants where public benefits dominate, concessional finance where projects can support repayment, and private capital where genuine commercial viability exists.

Bringing climate into fiscal federalism

The more difficult question is how states with very different fiscal capacities can respond to increasingly similar climate pressures.

A fiscally stronger state may be able to invest in resilient infrastructure, disaster preparedness and climate-smart agriculture. A fiscally constrained state facing repeated floods or droughts may struggle even to maintain basic public infrastructure.

The Finance Commission already provides an institutional route for addressing differences in fiscal capacity and expenditure needs between the Union and states. Climate-related factors could increasingly inform this framework, alongside other established considerations.

Such an approach should not simply reward states for being vulnerable. It should consider the combination of climate exposure, adaptation costs and fiscal capacity. This would make climate resilience part of mainstream public finance rather than a separate policy compartment.

The missing link

Another obstacle is less visible that is the ability to turn climate priorities into credible projects.

A state may recognise that it needs climate-resilient urban infrastructure or drought-resistant agriculture, but accessing finance requires feasibility studies, climate-risk assessments, financial models, implementation arrangements and measurable outcomes.

A stronger national project-preparation facility could help states and local governments develop such projects before approaching domestic or international financing institutions. This will make existing institutions more effective. Rather than creating multiple new funds, India could strengthen the capacity of institutions already working on climate finance and adaptation.

Crowding in private capital

Private finance plays a role in areas where climate objectives overlap with commercially viable infrastructure. Government can use guarantees, viability-gap support and first-loss mechanisms to reduce risks that private investors may otherwise be unwilling to take. Development finance institutions can then help bring commercial lenders and investors into projects with credible long-term returns. Green bonds can also support climate-resilient infrastructure where there is a clear repayment mechanism.

But this approach requires caution. Climate finance should not become a justification for excessive borrowing by already fiscally constrained states. The purpose of public finance should be to reduce risk and crowd in private capital where appropriate, not to replace public investment in essential adaptation.

Measure resilience, not merely expenditure

Finally, climate finance needs stronger outcome-based monitoring.

Success cannot be measured only by the amount allocated or the number of projects sanctioned. The more meaningful questions are whether disaster losses have fallen, water security has improved, early-warning systems have expanded, infrastructure has become more resilient and climate-sensitive livelihoods have become less vulnerable. This also creates greater accountability across different levels of government.

India's climate-finance challenge is not simply about securing a larger share of global finance. It is about building a system in which international resources, Union finances, state budgets and private capital are aligned with local climate risks.

The real test of a global climate-finance commitment will not be the announcement made at an international summit. It will be whether that commitment eventually produces a safer city, a more resilient village, a better-prepared district or a farmer better protected from climate shocks.

UPSC mains question- GS III

Climate finance is not merely a question of resource mobilisation; its effectiveness depends on how well it is integrated with India’s federal and local governance systems. Discuss.

Insight: India's climate-finance challenge is not merely to mobilise more money, but to ensure that the right money reaches the right place in the right form.