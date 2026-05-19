icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / UPSC / Moral intuition vs moral reasoning: Understanding the two pillars of ethical decision-making
PREMIUM

Moral intuition vs moral reasoning: Understanding the two pillars of ethical decision-making

Why civil servants must balance instinct with rational judgment in public life

article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ISock

Every public servant faces moments where laws alone are insufficient. A police officer deciding whether to show compassion to a distressed citizen, a district magistrate handling communal tension or a bureaucrat resisting political pressure — all involve ethical choices beyond procedural manuals. In such situations, two powerful forces shape human conduct: moral intuition and moral reasoning.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts