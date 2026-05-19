Moral intuition vs moral reasoning: Understanding the two pillars of ethical decision-making
Why civil servants must balance instinct with rational judgment in public life
Every public servant faces moments where laws alone are insufficient. A police officer deciding whether to show compassion to a distressed citizen, a district magistrate handling communal tension or a bureaucrat resisting political pressure — all involve ethical choices beyond procedural manuals. In such situations, two powerful forces shape human conduct: moral intuition and moral reasoning.