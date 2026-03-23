Oil, war & the future of petrodollar
Shifting energy geopolitics and the future of global currency power
For nearly five decades, global oil trade has underpinned a key pillar of American influence: the petrodollar system. By pricing oil in US dollars, the United States ensured that energy markets, global finance and geopolitical power remained closely intertwined. Born out of the upheavals of the 1970s, this system now faces mounting pressure from geopolitical conflicts, shifting energy trade patterns and the rising currency ambitions of emerging powers.