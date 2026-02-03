Op Prahaar & the battle for public security in Punjab

In Punjab today, crime is no longer just about individual offenders or sporadic acts of violence. It has acquired structure, financing and reach. What once looked like isolated incidents now reveal the contours of organised networks that traffic drugs, trade in illegal weapons, run extortion rackets and carry out targeted killings. This shift marks a deeper crisis — not merely of law and order, but of public security itself. Therefore, operations such as Prahaar must be understood not as dramatic police actions alone, but as part of a broader struggle to reassert the authority of the state and restore public confidence.

The transformation of organised crime

Organised crime in Punjab has evolved steadily over the past decade. Criminal groups today operate like enterprises, with defined roles, cross-district coordination and, in some cases, international links. Punjab’s geographical position has played a critical role in this transformation. Its proximity to international borders and trafficking routes connected to the Golden Crescent has made drug and arms smuggling both feasible and profitable. The enormous proceeds from narcotics have fuelled gang expansion, financing extortion networks and contract violence.

This criminal ecosystem has thrived alongside structural weaknesses. Persistent unemployment, widespread substance abuse and limited rehabilitation facilities have left many young people vulnerable to recruitment. At the same time, low conviction rates, delays in trials and weak witness protection have reduced the fear of legal consequences. When intimidation silences witnesses and money secures loyalty, organised crime gains durability. Crime, in such a context, becomes embedded rather than incidental.

Why routine policing falls short

Traditional policing systems are largely reactive. They respond to crimes after they occur, investigate individual cases and focus on arrests within limited jurisdictions. Organised crime, however, is adaptive and networked. When one operator is arrested, another steps in. When pressure increases in one district, activities shift to another. Over time, this creates a cycle where enforcement appears busy but insecurity persists.

The most dangerous outcome of this mismatch is normalisation. Businesses begin to factor extortion into operating costs. Citizens learn to live with threats. Fear becomes routine and trust in the state quietly erodes. Once public confidence weakens, even honest policing struggles, because information dries up and cooperation disappears. This gap between the scale of crime and the tools used to address it makes stronger, coordinated interventions unavoidable.

Deterrence & the logic of operations like Prahaar

It is against this backdrop that deterrence-oriented operations such as Prahaar acquire significance. These operations aim to strike criminal networks simultaneously across locations, disrupt coordination and demonstrate state resolve. Their purpose extends beyond immediate enforcement. Visibility itself is strategic. When citizens see coordinated action, it reassures them that the state is present and capable. When criminals see sustained pressure, it unsettles their sense of impunity.

Deterrence works not through fear alone, but through credibility. Criminal groups must believe that enforcement is not symbolic or temporary, but real and continuing. Large-scale operations can break complacency, interrupt funding channels and weaken gang confidence — provided they are followed by consistent legal action.

What makes policing truly effective

Strong policing is often misunderstood as aggressive policing. In reality, its effectiveness depends on legality, intelligence and follow-through. High-profile operations that do not lead to convictions risk becoming spectacles. Deterrence collapses if arrests do not translate into punishment.

This is why intelligence-led policing is crucial. Mapping criminal networks, tracking financial flows and dismantling funding sources strike at the core of organised crime. Equally important is coordination between investigators and prosecutors so that cases survive in court. Without this institutional chain, even well-executed operations offer only temporary relief.

Global experience reinforces this lesson. Italy weakened mafia networks not merely through arrests, but through asset seizures, financial investigations and robust witness protection that made crime economically risky. Japan’s success lay in strong social norms and citizen refusal to tolerate organised crime. Conversely, parts of Latin America show that reliance on force without judicial certainty often produces short-lived gains. The message is clear: deterrence must be lawful, predictable and sustained.

Citizens, youth & the digital frontier

Public security cannot be restored by the police alone. Citizen cooperation remains essential, yet fear and misinformation often prevent it. Social media has complicated this challenge. Digital platforms are increasingly used to glorify criminals, spread rumours and intimidate witnesses, weakening investigations and amplifying panic.

At the same time, youth vulnerability has expanded in the digital age. Unemployment, addiction and online influence combine to make criminal lifestyles appear attractive or inevitable. Addressing this requires more than surveillance. It demands engagement, credible alternatives and responsible digital behaviour, alongside firm enforcement.

Beyond enforcement: a governance challenge

Policing addresses symptoms; governance must address conditions. Organised crime draws strength from social and economic vulnerabilities. De-addiction and rehabilitation programmes, employment opportunities for young people and effective witness protection reduce the space in which criminal networks operate. These measures do not weaken policing — they make it more effective by shrinking recruitment pools and breaking cycles of silence.

Restoring security as a state responsibility

Punjab’s struggle against organised crime is ultimately about restoring public security as the foundation of social stability and economic growth. Operations like Prahaar are necessary signals of intent, but their success depends on institutions rather than episodic action. When deterrence is backed by intelligence capacity, legal certainty, citizen cooperation and preventive governance, fear can be reversed.

Public security, in this sense, is not merely a policing objective. It is a core responsibility of governance — one that determines whether citizens live with confidence or quiet apprehension and whether the authority of the state is respected or gradually eroded.

Mains practice question

Analyse organised crime challenges in Punjab and examine the effectiveness and limitations of large-scale policing operations.