Panorama of India’s Art & Culture

There is always an endless rat race among the nations to be the largest economy, functional democracy or next Science-tech powerhouse. Even Mercator maps unintentionally distorted the reality of the size of landmasses for centuries & shaped how we perceive political power, economic relevance, and distinct identity. The "Correct the Map" resolution recently adopted by the UN General Assembly finally tried to fix the discrepancy with the Mercator map. Every fortnight nations compete fiercely in dynamic subjective indices to build a favorable narrative for their respective government & create an optic illusion of welfare state. Nations chasing aggressive economic growth targets at times struggle to find elusive happiness while nations which are spiritually & culturally rich eventually rise steadily in all spheres of life.

India has a rich cultural legacy from times immemorial, which is both envied & admired by a plethora of nations. Myriad hues of our vibrant art forms are unrivalled; showcase ‘unity in diversity’ in true essence & epitomize the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Art and culture not only provides a platform for creativity and self-expression but also drives tourism (spurring economic growth) & tackling social injustice creatively. Under Article 51A(f) of the Constitution of India, every citizen has a fundamental duty "to value and preserve the rich heritage of our country's composite culture”. UPSC Civil Services Exam had incorporated Art & Culture modules in both prelims & mains stage to test depth of understanding of our civilization resilience. The ultimate onus is on civil servants to implement policies & schemes that ensure that cultural heritage remains alive, accessible to masses, revered by tourists and understood by future generations.

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Paradoxically for the majority of aspirants, ‘Art & Culture’ section has been an Achilles heel, every year a couple of questions from this section bamboozle not only aspirants but even subject experts. Navigating through exhaustive syllabus across ancient-medieval-modern history timeline & then memorizing relevant factual details from diverse themes is not everyone’s cup of tea. Finding easy predictable questions is akin to finding pearls in an ocean. Yet, every sincere aspirant should invest in this component to mitigate risk of missing cut-off in cut throat competition.

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Five indispensable themes from Art & Culture section to be prepared on priority:

Theme 1: World Heritage Sites of India

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With the inscription of Sarnath, India now has 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, ranking 6th globally, these extraordinary sites are to be prepared comprehensively to get an edge. Assam’s Moidam (Mound burial system of Ahom dynasty) was asked in UPSC Prelims 2026. Sarnath & associated Buddhism topics (Stupas, teachings, councils, jatakas etc) can be potential themes for the next exam.

Theme 2: Marvelous Performing Arts

The performing arts range from vocal and instrumental music, dance and theatre to pantomime, sung verse and beyond. But UPSC questions primarily revolve around evolution & characteristics of classical/martial dance forms (e.g. Thang ta in 2018, Sattriya in 2014, Tribhanga pose in 2013) & classification of musical instruments of Hindustani and Carnatic (Wind, Percussion & Stringed).

Theme 3: Vibrant Visual Arts

Visual art is a form of artistic expression that uses sight to communicate complex emotions, ideas, and thoughts. Evolution of various miniature painting schools (Mughal, Rajput, Deccan), their unique characteristics & royal patrons are the examiner's favorite. Also sculptures evolving from ancient terracotta and bronze artifacts to monumental rock-cut cave reliefs must be revised (Gandhara & Mathura school of art is core topic for mains)

Theme 4: Architectural heritage

Indian architecture spanned over 5,000 years, evolving from the Indus Valley Civilization urban planning (Grid system) to ornate classical temples of Gupta period (Shikhara, panchyatana style) to grand Islamic and Mughal structures (Arch & dome). Key differences between Nagara, Dravidian & Vesara style of temple architecture with relevant examples are major topics for mains (Pallavas in 2024, Khajuraho in 2025, Vijaynagar Empire in 2026)

Theme 5: Fabulous Fairs & Festivals

In India, traditional fairs and festivals are connected with religious beliefs, folk-lore, local customs, changing seasons, harvests, etc. Aspirant should keep eye on fairs where crowd management skills of administration are tested for case studies (e.g. Kumbh Mela, Pushkar mela)

Even in the interview stage, if you have mentioned visual or performing arts as one of your hobbies or interests, you will definitely get a head start & a few predictable inquisitive questions from a distinguished interview board. My two cents for mastering Art & Culture: avoid the temptation of rote learning of facts, try exploring themes by traveling, art is a precious gift to be experienced & cherished by the senses.

“Art is not what you see, but what you make others see.”- Edgar Degas

The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy