Paying for a greener tomorrow: The fiscal dilemma of green transition
Why economics of climate action is reshaping budgets, priorities and future of development
Climate change has long been framed as an environmental crisis. Today, it is unmistakably a fiscal crisis in the making. From heatwaves disrupting productivity to floods destroying public infrastructure, environmental degradation is bleeding into balance sheets and budget deficits. At the same time, the global push towards renewable energy, clean transport, resilient cities and green technologies demands massive upfront public spending.