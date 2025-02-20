DT
PSIR — The game-changer

PSIR — The game-changer

Political Science & International Relations (PSIR) is a preferred optional subject for a majority of Civil Services aspirants. Not only does it share a high overlap with General Studies (GS), but it also helps in the essay and interview sections
Rohit Jain
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:48 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
Why choose PSIR 

Before getting into preparation, let's be realistic about why PSIR is a top priority among UPSC aspirants: 

  • GS Overlap- Almost 50-60% of GS Paper 2 (Polity, Governance, IR) & GS Paper 1 (Political Thought, Freedom Struggle) is covered. 
  • Assists in Essay & Interview- Most of the political and international matters tend to come in the Essay paper and UPSC Interview. 
  • Concept-Based, Not Rote Learning- You don't need to memorise much if you know the theories, thinkers, and concepts. 
  • Scoring Subject- With the proper strategy, PSIR can score 300+ marks, and that can make all the difference. 

How to plan your preparation  

Since PSIR has two papers with two parts each, let’s structure our preparation to cover everything efficiently within 4-5 months.  

Month Topics to Cover Tasks 
Month 1 Paper 1 – Part A (Political Theory & Thought) Read thinkers in-depth, Make short notes + Mains Answer Writing + PYQs 
Month 2 Paper 1 – Part B (Indian Government & Politics) Revise Laxmikanth, Relate topics to current affairs + Mains Answer Writing + PYQs 
Month 3 Paper 2 – Part A (Comparative Politics & IR Theories) Focus on international concepts & case studies + Mains Answer Writing + PYQs 
Month 4 
Month 5 

Paper 2 – Part B (India & The World) 

 

 

Revision and Answer Writing 

Link past & present foreign policies, Focus on IR current affairs + Mains Answer Writing + PYQs 

 

Bifurcate topics + Revise them + Practice answer writing  

 

Note: Always interlink concepts from Paper 1 & Paper 2 in your answers. For example, use Gramsci’s Hegemony (Paper 1) to explain the US-China Soft Power Competition (Paper 2).  

 

How to make PSIR short notes 

Your PSIR notes should be short, structured, and answer-oriented 

  • You can summarise in 200-300 words with thinker names, important keywords & real-life examples. 
  • For Example: Antonio Gramsci’s Hegemony = Media + Culture + Consent + Power. 
  • You can use diagrams, data, flowcharts, and maps to simplify theories. 
  • For Example: A simple table with key contrasts such as Realism vs. Liberalism. 
  • You can use current affairs & case studies to strengthen reasons and arguments. 
  • For Example: Foreign Policy of India = Pre-1991 (Non-Alignment) vs. Post-1991 (Economic Diplomacy). 
  • You practice answer writing by using this approach = INTRO → BODY → CONCLUSION format. 
  • Define the concept (e.g., "Power according to Michel Foucault is…") in the Introduction. 
  • Add thinkers, examples, and links with GS topics in the main Body. 
  • Give a futuristic perspective or policy recommendation in the Conclusion. 

How to score more  

PSIR isn't merely writing answers to what you know but how you write it. Stick to these golden rules: 

  • Use Keywords & Thinker Names: Don't write "democracy is essential."  
  • Write "Robert Dahl's pluralist democracy highlights participation as a core aspect of governance." 
  • Use Comparative Analysis: In International Relations (IR), always compare India's foreign policies with other countries. 
  • For example: India's Look East Policy vs. China's Belt and Road Initiative. 
  • Add Current Affairs: Always include recent examples happening in the news that will fetch you extra marks.  
  • For example: India's Stand on the Ukraine-Russia War while writing about Non-Alignment. 
  • Well-Organised Answers: Make use of headings, subheadings, and flowcharts. 
  1. Scoring 300+ in PSIR is highly possible if you organise your preparation well, take good notes, practice PYQs, and manage GS preparation wisely. 
  2. Remain disciplined  
  1. Revise regularly 
  1. Answer like a bureaucrat 

reputed UPSC PSIR Optional faculty members in India are: 
  • Manoj Sharma at Tathastu ICS: An experienced professor with more than 22 years of experience in Civil Services coaching.  
  • Shubhra Ranjan at Shubhra Ranjan Institute: Shubhra Ranjan is renowned for her systematic method of PSIR, especially in current affairs incorporation and answer-writing strategies.  
  • Rajesh Mishra: He has the expertise in simplifying complicated PSIR topics into simple and understandable frameworks.  
  • Bharat: His engaging teaching approach and thorough knowledge of global geopolitics enable aspirants to address even the most complicated IR concepts with ease. 
 
