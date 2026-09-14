Punjab: At the crossroads of a new social order

Punjab as a social system

In a Punjab village, a tractor still stands in the fields, a gurdwara remains at the heart of community life, and Punjabi music plays from a young person’s phone. Yet, in the same home, ageing parents wait for a call from children who have moved abroad in search of education and opportunity. The village may look familiar, but its families, aspirations and social relations are changing.

Punjab is not merely a geographical territory or a land between rivers; it is a social and cultural system shaped by Punjabi language, Punjabiyat, land, agriculture, family, caste, religion, migration and community institutions. Historically, land and agriculture were central to economic security, social status and rural power.

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This structure is evolving. The Green Revolution transformed the agrarian system, while globalisation, urbanisation, education and migration created new avenues for work and social mobility. Land remains important, but changing occupations, relationships and aspirations are reshaping rural and urban Punjab.

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Green Revolution and changing rural relations

Punjab’s traditional agrarian system was rooted in local labour, livestock, customary exchanges and diverse production. The Green Revolution brought commercialisation, mechanisation and greater dependence on markets and purchased inputs.

Its unintended consequences were significant. Cash wages and mechanised services weakened many traditional reciprocal and Jajmani-type relationships, while unequal access to land, capital and technology differentiated large farmers, smallholders and landless labourers. Seasonal labour shortages also increased dependence on migrant workers. Thus, the Green Revolution reshaped both agriculture and rural social organisation.

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Demographic transition and changing families

Punjab is undergoing a significant demographic transition. According to NFHS-5 (2019–21), its total fertility rate stands at 1.6 children per woman, well below replacement level. The NITI Aayog’s Macro and Fiscal Landscape of the State of Punjab further estimates the state’s projected population growth rate at 0.6% in 2023, compared with 0.9% nationally.

Nearly half of households are nuclear, reflecting smaller families, migration and changing lifestyles. These shifts also raise concerns about ageing, old-age care and the future workforce. Punjab’s demographic challenge is therefore about changing age structure, family patterns and population distribution, not merely population growth.

Globalisation, youth and new mobility

Globalisation has widened Punjab’s pathways to income and social mobility through education, private employment, digital connectivity, entrepreneurship and overseas networks. The diaspora, particularly in Doaba, has strengthened transnational family and economic links.

Yet aspirations have outpaced the availability of quality employment opportunities. In 2025–26, services accounted for around 48.5% of GSVA, industry 29% and agriculture and allied activities 22.77%, while unemployment stood at 6.1% in 2022–23. Skills mismatch; underemployment and limited non-farm opportunities have strengthened migration aspirations.

This has created a paradox: Punjab’s youth move outward for opportunities, while workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Nepal contribute to agriculture, construction, industry and services within the state. The challenge is not to stop migration, but to make it a choice rather than a necessity.

Changing rural power and social dynamics

As occupations diversify, the traditional link between landownership, occupation and social influence is changing. Dominant agrarian groups continue to hold an important position, but education, business, professional employment and overseas networks have created new sources of status and mobility.

However, this transformation has not produced equal social mobility. Land, assets and access to opportunities continue to shape social position, making Punjab’s emerging social order more diverse, but not necessarily more equal.

Caste, gender and persistent inequalities

Punjab has a Scheduled Caste population of around 32%, with nearly 73% living in rural areas. Landownership, assets and access to opportunities therefore remain important determinants of social mobility.

Gender is another gap. Educational gains have not translated proportionately into women’s economic participation, while differences in employment, wages and access to assets continue to constrain inclusive development. Modernisation has therefore changed Punjab’s social structure without eliminating entrenched inequalities.

Urbanisation and the rural–urban transition

Punjab’s urban population is projected at around 42%. Expanding towns and peri-urban areas are creating new centres of employment, education, healthcare and consumption, but also increasing pressure on housing, transport, water, sanitation and infrastructure.

The rural–urban divide is becoming less rigid as smaller towns connect villages to markets and services. Punjab is therefore not simply moving from rural to urban; it is developing a stronger rural–urban continuum.

Environmental stress and agrarian sustainability

Punjab’s development model has created growing ecological pressures. Intensive agriculture and the wheat–paddy cycle have contributed to severe groundwater stress, while soil degradation, stubble burning and loss of natural vegetation add to environmental vulnerability. The latest assessment shows groundwater extraction at 152.22% of the annual extractable resource, with 110 of 153 assessment units still classified as over-exploited, despite improvement from 156.87% and 115 units in 2024.

These pressures increasingly affect farm viability and rural livelihoods. Climate variability adds to heat stress, changing rainfall patterns and water insecurity. Environmental sustainability is therefore closely linked to the future of farming and rural employment.

Towards a new social order

Punjab’s future lies in diversifying its economy while making agriculture viable, creating market-linked jobs and expanding opportunities for women and disadvantaged communities. Skills, entrepreneurship, agro-processing and rural enterprises can create new pathways for youth, while the diaspora can contribute capital, knowledge and global networks.

The aim is not to return to the old agrarian order or stop migration, but to ensure that migration becomes a choice rather than a compulsion. Punjab’s challenge is to convert aspiration into opportunity, migration into choice and economic growth into inclusive and sustainable development.

UPSC connect: GS-I – society | Essay | GS-III – agriculture, economy & environment | Punjab

Punjab PCS interview question

Is Punjab’s social structure shifting from a predominantly agrarian order towards a more diverse, migration-linked society? Discuss the social, economic and environmental implications.

Punjab PCS main examination essay topic

Changing social structure of Punjab