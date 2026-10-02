Punjab, Haryana and the challenge of Indian federalism

Punjab and Haryana offer one of the clearest examples of how administrative boundaries can outlast the circumstances in which they were created. The two states emerged from the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, but questions around Chandigarh, river waters, agriculture and regional development continue to connect them.

The issue is therefore larger than any single dispute. It is about how two neighbouring states with legitimate and sometimes competing interests can work within constitutional and institutional arrangements.

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One reorganisation, continuing questions

The Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 created Haryana and also provided for the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The Act dealt with the division of territory, institutions, assets and administrative arrangements between the successor entities.

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Chandigarh later became the capital of both Punjab and Haryana while remaining a Union Territory administered by the Union. Haryana’s development of Panchkula next to Chandigarh has added another layer to the region, creating an urban space where administrative boundaries and everyday economic activity do not fully coincide.

This is a recurring feature of federal arrangements. A boundary may be fixed in law, but people, markets, transport networks and natural resources rarely follow that boundary.

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SYL and the difficulty of sharing water

The Sutlej Yamuna Link canal remains the most prominent dispute between Punjab and Haryana. Punjab has raised concerns about its own water availability and maintained that its water resources are limited, while Haryana has sought implementation of arrangements concerning its share of river water.

Article 262 provides the constitutional basis for addressing inter-state river water disputes, with the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 providing the statutory framework. In May 2025, the Supreme Court directed Punjab and Haryana to cooperate with the Union government in seeking an amicable solution.

The SYL issue shows that legal frameworks can establish rights and procedures, but resolving inter-State disputes also requires dialogue, reliable data and institutional cooperation.

The Yamuna shows another model

The Yamuna shows the value of having states work through a common institutional framework. Haryana shares the river with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, and the Upper Yamuna River Board provides a mechanism for coordinating its use.

The key lesson is that water disputes become easier to manage when states have agreed rules, regular coordination and reliable data. With changing rainfall, groundwater levels and rising demand from agriculture and cities, sharing real time information on water availability can make such cooperation more effective.

From Chandigarh to NCR

Punjab and Haryana are increasingly connected through employment, transport, housing, education and trade. Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali have developed into a closely linked urban region, even though they are governed separately.

Haryana’s participation in the National Capital Region provides a wider example of cooperative federalism. The NCR Planning Board brings Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan together for coordinated regional planning. Issues such as transport, pollution, water, waste management and urban expansion often cross state boundaries, showing why Indian federalism requires governments to coordinate where their interests and responsibilities overlap. The lesson is practical: regional problems often require regional institutions.

Federalism through policy and finance

The Constitution distributes legislative responsibilities through the Union List, State List and Concurrent List, creating areas where policy responsibilities can overlap.

Although agriculture is primarily a state responsibility, agricultural markets, trade, food procurement and related economic matters involve multiple levels of government. The farm law episode of 2020 showed how a policy affecting agriculture could become a major Centre State issue involving both constitutional questions and political negotiation.

Fiscal federalism operates through mechanisms such as the GST Council, established under Article 279A, which provides a common constitutional forum for the Union and states to take GST related decisions. Its structure gives both levels of government representation in decision making. For Punjab and Haryana, such fiscal arrangements are important because states need resources to finance agriculture, infrastructure, welfare and public services within the wider national tax system.

Better institutions, better information

Inter-State disagreements can deepen when governments rely on different data or interpretations This is where technology can contribute. Shared GIS maps, satellite imagery, real time river monitoring, common groundwater databases and coordinated pollution monitoring can provide a common factual base. Technology cannot settle political differences, but it can reduce disagreement over facts.

The Inter-State Council under Article 263 also provides a constitutional mechanism for discussing matters of common interest between the Union and states and among states. Such institutions work best when they are supported by regular consultation and reliable information.

What Punjab and Haryana can teach Indian federalism

The Punjab Haryana experience shows that federalism is tested most seriously where interests overlap. The federal response lies in clear constitutional responsibilities, effective inter-State institutions, shared data and regular dialogue.

Cooperation does not require either side to abandon its interests. It requires those interests to be pursued through credible institutions and predictable rules.

PCS/HCS Interview: What institutional mechanisms can help Punjab and Haryana manage inter-State disputes while strengthening cooperative federalism?

PCS/HCS Insight: Strong federalism is measured not by the absence of disputes, but by the quality of institutions available to manage them.