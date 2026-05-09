Punjab’s poisoned canals and the crisis of environmental governance

Punjab’s canal network once formed the backbone of the green revolution, transforming a semi-arid region into one of India’s most productive agricultural belts. Today, however, sections of this network increasingly carry untreated sewage and industrial discharge into villages dependent on canal water, reflecting a deeper crisis of environmental governance.

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The contradiction has become sharper as Punjab increasingly turns towards canal-based surface-water supply to address severe groundwater depletion. Schemes such as AMRUT 2.0 and other urban water projects reflect this transition, making the ecological health of Punjab’s canal network central to the state’s future water security. The ecological health of Punjab’s canal network is therefore no longer merely a rural environmental concern; it is becoming central to the state’s future urban water security as well.

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Pollution beyond a single rivulet

Recent concerns over contaminated canal water in the Malwa region have renewed attention on Punjab’s deteriorating waterways. Buddha Nullah remains the most visible example, but pollution concerns around Ghaggar River and stretches of Chitti Bein indicate that ecological stress is becoming increasingly widespread across Punjab’s waterways. Government data submitted in 2025 identified more than 1,200 pollution sources, while stretches of the Sutlej and Ghaggar continue to rank among the country’s most polluted river segments.

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When cities poison rural landscapes

Punjab’s cities generate sewage far beyond treatment capacity, while many sewage-treatment plants remain poorly maintained despite significant public expenditure. As untreated waste enters drains and rivulets, pollution is transferred from urban centres into rural ecosystems. Municipal bodies struggle with sewage management, pollution-control authorities face enforcement constraints, and irrigation agencies prioritise water flow over water quality. The result is fragmented regulation without institutional accountability

Industrial growth without ecological compliance

Industrial activity further adds to the pressure on Punjab’s waterways. In several industrial clusters, particularly around Ludhiana and parts of the Malwa belt, untreated or partially treated effluents from dyeing, electroplating and chemical-processing units continue to enter drains and rivulets. While environmental regulations and monitoring mechanisms exist, gaps in treatment infrastructure, inspections and compliance enforcement have limited their effectiveness.

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Heavy metals and the invisible health burden

The presence of heavy metal pollutants in Punjab’s waterways remains a serious concern. Studies around polluted rivulets have reported traces of chromium, lead, cadmium, arsenic, mercury and uranium in surrounding water and soil systems. Unlike visible pollutants, heavy metals do not degrade easily. Through bioaccumulation, contaminants gradually move from polluted water into soil, crops, livestock and eventually human bodies, creating long-term ecological and health risks.

Punjab’s rising cancer burden has intensified public anxieties regarding long-term exposure to contaminated water and toxic pollutants. Health data for 2025 recorded over 43,000 cancer cases in the state, with an estimated 68 deaths occurring daily.

Environmental justice and health inequality

Canal contamination is no longer merely an environmental issue; it is increasingly becoming a question of health inequality and environmental justice. While wealthier households increasingly rely on bottled water and private filtration systems, poorer rural communities remain dependent on contaminated public water systems, bearing disproportionate exposure risks.

The burden is particularly severe in regions where groundwater depletion has already forced communities to rely more heavily on canal-based supply systems. Punjab currently extracts nearly 156 per cent of its annual groundwater recharge, the highest level in the country, further intensifying ecological vulnerability.

The collapse of environmental federalism

The crisis also exposes the deeper limitations of India’s environmental federalism. Responsibility for water governance is dispersed across municipal bodies, the Punjab Pollution Control Board, irrigation departments, local administrations and central agencies. Judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and higher courts have periodically pushed for accountability, yet institutional fragmentation continues to weaken implementation.

Environmental governance increasingly suffers from fragmented responsibility without clear institutional accountability, widening the gap between environmental principles and administrative practice.

Law without accountability

Judicial interpretation of Article 21 has expanded the right to life to include access to a clean environment. Similarly, the polluter pays principle, precautionary principle and sustainable development doctrine have become central to Indian environmental jurisprudence. The continuing contamination of Punjab’s waterways also undermines the objectives of sustainable development goal 6 relating to clean water and sanitation.

Yet environmental rights cannot remain meaningful if public water systems continue to absorb untreated waste with limited institutional consequences.

From symbolic cleaning to structural reform

Punjab now requires more than periodic clean-up drives and symbolic rejuvenation projects. Functional sewage-treatment systems, real-time effluent monitoring and stricter industrial accountability mechanisms are essential, but technical solutions alone will remain insufficient without institutional reform.

The state must move towards integrated ecological governance through basin-level planning, transparent environmental audits and publicly accessible water-quality data. Punjab could also move towards a circular water economy where treated wastewater is reused for non-potable agricultural and industrial purposes instead of being discharged into rivers and canals. Existing interventions under schemes such as AMRUT 2.0 and the Jal Jeevan Mission indicate growing policy recognition of water stress. The restoration of Kali Bein showed that ecological revival becomes more sustainable when local communities and public institutions act collectively.

Punjab’s canals are no longer merely irrigation channels; they are indicators of the state’s governance capacity. The question before Punjab is no longer whether its economic growth, urbanisation and ecological responsibility can finally be brought within the same framework of governance.

UPSC Main Examination Question

Environmental governance in India suffers more from weak institutional coordination than from lack of laws. Discuss in the context of river pollution.

Punjab PCS Interview Questions