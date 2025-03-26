PUNJAB’S ROADMAP FOR CHANGE — Universal health cover, anti-drug drive & village upliftment

The Punjab Budget is crucial for aspirants preparing for state job exams like Punjab Civil Services. Questions on new initiatives and schemes introduced by the government are commonly asked. Understanding the annual Budget helps candidates answer these effectively. Staying updated with financial allocations, welfare programmes and policy changes ensures better performance in exams. Thus, studying the Punjab Budget is essential for success in competitive state-level examinations.

The Tribune presents Budget 2025-26 in a clear and simple way, focusing on key issues relevant for exams, ensuring easy understanding of important financial and economic aspects.

Team UPSC

PUNJAB’S ROADMAP FOR CHANGE

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the state’s Budget for 2025-26, focusing on health, education and rural development under the theme ‘Badalda Punjab’ (Transforming Punjab). The government has allocated Rs 2.36 lakh crore for various initiatives, including a Rs10 lakh health insurance cover for all families, new plans to combat drug smuggling, and the ‘Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme’ to boost overall development.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF PUNJAB BUDGET 2025-26

1. Universal health insurance for all

Punjab will now provide Rs 10 lakh annual health insurance coverage to all 65 lakh families in the state. Even those covered under the central scheme will receive an additional Rs 5 lakh top-up from the state. As many as Rs 778 crore has been allocated for this initiative.

2. War against drugs

Second line of defence: 5,000 home guards will be deployed at the border to prevent drug smuggling alongside the BSF.

Advanced anti-drone systems: Punjab will use modern technology to track and neutralize drones used for drug smuggling. Rs 110 crore has been earmarked for this.

First-ever drug census: A statewide survey will collect data on drug usage and de-addiction efforts. This data will help design better policies to combat drugs. Rs 150 crore has been allocated.

3. ‘Rangla Punjab Vikas Scheme’ – A push for development

This scheme aims to restore Punjab’s glory by improving roads, hospitals, schools, water supply, and sanitation. The fund will be managed by District Commissioners and guided by MLAs and community leaders. Rs 585 crore (Rs 5 cr/constituency) has been allotted for this.

4. Sports & fitness – ‘Khed-da Punjab, Badalda Punjab’

Every village will get a playground and an indoor gym to promote fitness and sports and as many as 3,000 indoor gyms will be set up across Punjab.

5. ‘Badalde Pind, Badalda Punjab’ – Transforming villages

Over the next two years, Punjab will develop all 12,581 villages by cleaning ponds, installing sewage systems, and constructing playgrounds.

6. ‘Mukh Mantri Street Light Yojana’

The government will install 2.5 lakh streetlights across the state to improve urban and rural lighting.

7. Crop diversification & natural farming

Farmers in Bathinda, Kapurthala and Gurdaspur will receive a Rs 17,500 per hectare subsidy for switching from paddy to maize, which will help ethanol production.

Natural farming initiatives will be introduced in Amritsar, SBS. Nagar, Rupnagar, Mohali and Hoshiarpur to encourage eco-friendly agriculture.

A modern shrimp processing unit will be set up to support shrimp farming in waterlogged areas.