Punjab’s urban challenge: Balancing growth, governance and ecology
Rising urban pressures are exposing deep governance gaps, where local bodies struggle to manage waste, water and basic services.
Punjab’s urban transition is entering a critical phase. Expanding towns, rising populations and changing consumption patterns are placing unprecedented pressure on urban systems. Punjab’s urban population, currently around 37–38% of the total, is projected to approach nearly 47% by 2036, marking a decisive demographic shift. What often appears as a problem of garbage or water scarcity is, in reality, a deeper institutional challenge, as governance systems struggle to keep pace with this transformation.