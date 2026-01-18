Question Bank- 1

Mastery over India’s fiscal landscape, sectoral allocations, and developmental paradigms remains a cornerstone of UPSC success. Elevate your readiness for the 2026 Prelims and Mains with these high-yield practice questions focusing on the nation’s evolving economic framework:

Short-answer questions

What is the Economic Survey? Briefly explain its objectives and institutional authorship. Why is the Economic Survey presented before the Union Budget? Explain the rationale behind this sequencing.

Long answer questions

Discuss the relationship between the Economic Survey and the Union Budget. How does the Survey influence fiscal and policy decisions of the government? Trace the evolution of the Economic Survey since Independence. How has its role changed in response to India’s shifting economic priorities?

Analytical/critical thinking questions

“The Economic Survey has transformed from a descriptive document into a tool of policy advocacy.” Critically examine this statement with suitable examples. To what extent does the Economic Survey promote evidence-based policymaking in India? Assess its limitations in influencing the final shape of the Union Budget.

For Reference check

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/upsc/decoding-economic-survey-and-union-budget/