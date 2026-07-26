Right to be heard

Every protest begins with a grievance, but not every grievance becomes a movement. People take to the streets only when they believe that ordinary institutional channels have failed to address their concerns. The recent mobilisation of farmers over the proposed India–US trade agreement and the protests by students over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations remind us that democracy extends beyond elections.

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At first glance, these protests appear to have little in common. One is rooted in concerns over agricultural livelihoods, the other in the integrity of public examinations. Yet both are driven by the same expectation: that institutions remain transparent, accountable and responsive. The real question is not why people protest, but what these movements reveal about the health of our democracy.

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Listening between elections

Elections give governments the authority to govern, but they do not end the conversation with the people. Decisions on agriculture, education, trade, employment and countless other issues continue to shape everyday lives, giving citizens both the right and the responsibility to remain engaged.

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This is where democracy moves beyond its representative character. Through public consultations, debate, civil society organisations, the media and peaceful protest, citizens continue to influence public policy. Together, these practices reflect participatory and deliberative democracy, where governance is shaped not only through elections but also through consultation and reasoned debate. When institutions remain open and responsive, disagreements are more likely to be resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation.

The right to dissent

Disagreement is inevitable in a democracy. Peaceful protest is a legitimate form of democratic participation and an important means through which citizens express dissent and seek accountability.

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Dissent is not a rejection of democracy but an expression of faith in it. Farmer unions, student organisations, trade unions and other civil society groups give voice to public concerns. Peaceful protest is, therefore, a constitutional safety valve that promotes democratic responsiveness and course correction. The real challenge is to ensure that dissent remains peaceful and governments remain willing to engage with it.

Different causes, common questions

The concerns of farmers and students raise the same democratic question: can people trust that decisions affecting their lives are fair, transparent and accountable?

The farmers movement underscores the importance of consultation in policymaking, particularly where decisions have far-reaching implications for livelihoods. Similarly, the student’s protests highlight the need for transparent examination systems, prompt grievance redressal and institutional accountability to preserve confidence in merit-based selection. Together, they point to a common truth: democratic legitimacy depends not only on electoral mandates but also on public trust. Institutions earn that trust when they remain transparent, accountable and responsive to the people they serve.

Liberty with responsibility

The Constitution guarantees the freedoms of speech, peaceful assembly and association under Article 19, recognising that dissent is an essential feature of democratic life. These freedoms, however, are subject to reasonable restrictions in the interests of public order, sovereignty, security and the rights of others.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised that the right to protest must be balanced with the rights of fellow citizens. In Amit Sahni v. Commissioner of Police (2020), the court observed that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right, public spaces cannot be occupied indefinitely. The challenge is to safeguard liberty without compromising public order, while ensuring that neither comes at the expense of the other.

Responding to dissent

How a government responds to dissent is often as important as the issues that trigger it. Maintaining public order is a legitimate constitutional responsibility, but so is protecting the right to peaceful expression.

The recent protests illustrate the importance of dialogue and institutional action. In response to farmers' concerns, the government assured consultations and reiterated safeguards for sensitive agricultural sectors. Following the students protests, it ordered a CBI investigation, announced examination reforms and proposed fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

Ultimately, dialogue must prevail over distrust. Governments must strengthen consultation, transparency and grievance redressal, while citizens ensure that protests remain peaceful and constitutional. Protest and governance are not adversaries but complementary pillars of a healthy democracy.

The soul of democracy

A democracy earns its legitimacy not by silencing disagreement, but by listening to it. Across democracies, institutions earn public trust when they respond to peaceful dissent with dialogue rather than exclusion. Different grievances demand different solutions, but the democratic principle remains constant: dialogue over distrust, accountability over opacity and participation over alienation. Ultimately, the soul of democracy lies not in the absence of dissent, but in its ability to transform disagreement into democratic consensus.

UPSC mains practice question

Peaceful dissent is an essential feature of a constitutional democracy, but it must be balanced with public order and the rights of others. Discuss in the context of recent protests in India.

Punjab PCS interview question

Why have the proposed India–US trade negotiations generated concerns among Punjab's farmers?

Public Administration optional (Paper II) question

Democratic governance extends beyond periodic elections and requires continuous citizen participation. Examine the statement in the context of peaceful protests in India.