Rights, equality, empowerment: The continuing journey of women’s struggle & progress

Every year on March 8, the world pauses to recognise the struggles, achievements and aspirations of women across societies. What began as a labour movement demanding fair wages and dignified working conditions has evolved into a global platform for addressing gender inequality in every sphere of life. In 2026, International Women’s Day carries renewed urgency with the theme “Rights. Equality. Empowerment. For all women and girls.”

The theme is not merely symbolic. It reflects a global recognition that despite decades of progress, women continue to face structural barriers ranging from unequal wages and limited political representation to violence and digital discrimination. For policymakers, activists and scholars, the day offers both a celebration of progress and a reminder that the pursuit of gender justice remains incomplete.

Why International Women’s Day is observed on March 8

The origins of International Women’s Day lie in early twentieth century labour movements in Europe and North America.

In 1908, thousands of women garment workers marched in New York demanding shorter working hours, better pay and voting rights. Inspired by these developments, the German socialist leader Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of an international day dedicated to women at the International Socialist Women’s Conference in Copenhagen in 1910.

The date March 8 gained significance after women workers in Petrograd in Russia staged mass protests on March 8, 1917 demanding bread and peace during the First World War. The demonstrations triggered events that eventually contributed to the Russian Revolution and led to women gaining the right to vote in Russia.

The United Nations began officially observing International Women’s Day in 1975, recognising its growing importance as a global platform for advancing women’s rights.

The theme for 2026: Rights, equality, empowerment

The UN theme for 2026, “Rights. Equality. Empowerment. For all women and girls.”, highlights three essential pillars necessary for building gender justice across societies.

Rights: Securing fundamental freedoms

The first pillar emphasises the protection of legal and human rights for women and girls. While many countries have adopted laws promoting gender equality, gaps between legislation and reality remain significant.

In several regions, women continue to face restrictions on education, mobility and personal freedoms.

India has also witnessed moments when public outrage forced stronger legal safeguards. The 2012 Delhi gang rape case, widely known as the Nirbhaya case, triggered nationwide protests and led to important amendments in criminal law relating to sexual violence. The episode demonstrated how public mobilisation can strengthen the legal framework protecting women’s rights.

Equality: Bridging structural gaps

Equality involves more than formal recognition of rights. It requires equal participation in political, economic and social life.

Globally, women remain underrepresented in political institutions. Women occupy roughly one quarter of parliamentary seats worldwide. This gap highlights the continuing barriers that prevent women from entering positions of decision making.

India has recently taken a notable step with the Women’s Reservation Act of 2023, which seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for women once delimitation is implemented. If effectively operationalised, the reform could significantly transform the landscape of political representation in the country.

Historical experiences show the importance of representation. Leaders such as Indira Gandhi, Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Margaret Thatcher demonstrated that women can shape national and international politics. At the same time, their rarity underscores how structural barriers still limit women’s access to leadership roles.

Economic inequality remains another major concern. Women perform a large share of unpaid care work across the world. This reduces their participation in formal employment and limits economic independence. Addressing this imbalance requires policies such as equal pay legislation, childcare support and stronger social protection systems.

Empowerment: Expanding women’s agency

Empowerment focuses on enabling women to make independent choices and shape their own futures.

Education has historically been one of the most powerful tools of empowerment. In India, Savitribai Phule, one of the earliest pioneers of women’s education, challenged social norms by opening the first school for girls in 1848. Her work remains a powerful reminder that gender equality often begins with access to knowledge.

Contemporary India has introduced several initiatives aimed at empowering women. Programmes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao promote girls’ education and seek to address declining child sex ratios. Women’s Self Help Groups under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission have expanded financial inclusion and economic independence for millions of rural women. Increasing access to digital technologies has also created new opportunities for women entrepreneurs and professionals.

Globally, empowerment also includes ensuring women’s safety in conflict zones, expanding access to healthcare and strengthening women’s participation in the digital and green economies.

Gender equality & sustainable development

The theme of rights, equality and empowerment aligns closely with Sustainable Development Goal 5, which aims to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

Gender equality influences nearly every aspect of development. Societies that promote equal opportunities for women tend to achieve better health outcomes, stronger economic growth and more inclusive governance.

For example, improved access to education for girls contributes to lower infant mortality rates and higher family incomes. Greater participation of women in the workforce increases productivity and national income. Women leaders in political institutions often prioritise welfare policies, healthcare and education.

Thus gender equality is increasingly viewed not only as a matter of justice but also as a foundation for sustainable development.

Persistent challenges

Despite significant progress, several challenges continue to hinder gender equality across the world.

Gender based violence remains widespread. Women still face discrimination in workplaces and political institutions. The digital divide limits women’s access to technology and online opportunities. Climate change disproportionately affects women in rural and agrarian societies where livelihoods depend heavily on natural resources. In regions affected by conflict or authoritarian restrictions, women’s rights are often among the first casualties.

These challenges show that progress toward equality requires sustained commitment from governments, civil society and international organisations.

International Women’s Day 2026 is both a celebration and a call for renewed action. The theme “Rights. Equality. Empowerment. For all women and girls.” reminds the world that gender justice cannot be achieved through symbolic gestures alone. It requires deep institutional reform, social awareness and collective responsibility.

From early labour movements to contemporary struggles for dignity and safety, women across the world have continually reshaped societies through courage and resilience. The message of International Women’s Day is clear. When women enjoy equal rights, opportunities and freedom, societies become more just, more prosperous and more humane.