Role of hobbies in UPSC exam cycle

“The key is in not spending time, but in investing it.” — Steven R. Covey

World’s most successful people are known not only for honoring their professional deadlines but also utilizing their free time for refining their skills & investing in creative endeavors. Paradox of our lifetime is that despite technological boom, the majority of people still can’t sneak out time to pursue interests which give them happiness in true essence. Telecommunication revolution & social media are black holes sapping our free time & energy at unprecedented scale, in our quest to connect with more & more sapiens (Esteem needs as per Maslow’s hierarchy of needs), we have literally lost connect with oneself. When was the last time you took a break from your routine to follow your passion without inhibition? Ironically, for some workaholics the answer could be during the Corona pandemic. The French composer Louis Hector Berlioz had rightly remarked "Time is a great teacher, but unfortunately it kills all its pupils,"

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Hobbies can be defined as a pursuit outside one's regular occupation engaged in free time for pleasure & relaxation. Hobbies are usually practiced primarily for genuine interest, rather than financial or non-financial reward. The pleasure of pursuing a hobby is usually associated with either making something of value or achieving something of value. Hobbies are dynamic in nature due to cultural trends; they freely evolve & change with time (e.g. Philately-stamp collection & knitting are gradually fading into oblivion). Engaging in a creative hobby consistently lowers stress hormones like cortisol from adrenal gland, momentarily relieves your mind from daily pressures, and promotes a calm, meditative zen-like state. Since UPSC exam preparation is quite arduous, full of ups & downs, having a couple of hobbies is not only desirable but quintessential to bring tranquility amid chaos.

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More importantly, during the UPSC Interview stage, aspirants are often grilled by board members on hobbies & interests listed in DAF (Detailed Application Form of Mains). Questions on hobbies are comparatively predictable, can be articulated more confidently & can turn the tide in your favour. Bluffing hobbies can be a self inflicted goal (Difficult to dodge experienced board), hence enlisting genuine hobbies is advisable, and enlisting multiple hobbies reflects versatility (scope of more predictable questions too). Etymology, history, physical or physiological benefits, cons of overindulgence, reason for developing interest, awards associated, scope in administration etc are some of standard questions revolving around hobbies enlisted by aspirants (Communication skills & honesty is evaluated objectively).

5 most common yet rewarding hobbies pursued by UPSC aspirants:

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1. Travelling: Exploring places not only helps you create picture perfect memories it enriches you as a person, relive stories from ancient & medieval history, get accustomed to myriad cultures & understand topographic features in practicality. It shows you are adaptable to new experiences & will likely cherish administrative transfers without making a fuss!

2. Performing Arts: Creative endeavors like dancing, theatre, singing, storytelling etc enhance your confidence & communication skills, talent never fades & stays embedded in character. Interview board rewards diligent effort to hone such skills despite academic pressure. During your training stint at LBSNAA you will get the opportunity to showcase your creative side during cultural programs!

3. Playing or watching sports: It not only improves your physical fitness & mental endurance but also makes you a team player & more importantly imbibes leadership traits. It helps in easy transition & acclimatization to rigorous training of Indian Police Service, if you get a coveted opportunity!

4. Reading: Avid reading habit helps you in deciphering tricky comprehension in CSAT, articulating interesting anecdotes in essay papers & expressing your thoughts in interview stage lucidly & a bit philosophically too. Questions revolve around last book read, life lesson imbibed, favorite author/book, literature awards etc. In an administrative career, you are expected to go through lengthy files, policies & reports so reading habits pay rich dividends in the long run!

5. Social work: Stint with NGOs gives valuable insights about grey areas in society & helps in refining empathy traits (Critical component of Emotional Intelligence). It reflects you are making an effort to contribute in your capacity as a responsible citizen (Cleanliness drive/slum children education/ old age home etc). A career in civil services gives ample authority & responsibility to make an impact in society!

I can vividly remember I had mentioned quizzing, painting, free style dancing & playing cricket as my hobbies and environmental issues as interest areas in UPSC Mains DAF. Try pursuing your hobbies actively, you would never regret time invested in something which gives you happiness & shapes your personality. Some hobbies turn into lifelong passion & are a great way to unwind when going gets tough!

The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy