Sabotage in the Baltic: Nord Stream pipeline blasts still resonate

Context: Italian police have arrested a Ukrainian national suspected of coordinating the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, marking a major breakthrough in the probe into the mysterious Baltic Sea blasts.

The Nord Stream Explosions – Explained

What is Nord Stream?

The Nord Stream pipeline system, built by Russia’s Gazprom, consists of Nord Stream 1 (2012) and Nord Stream 2 (completed in 2021 but never operational). Together, they were designed to transport 110 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas annually from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. These pipelines, stretching over 1,200 km at depths of 80-110 m, were critical to Europe’s energy security but also a symbol of political dependence on Russian energy.

Germany halted certification of Nord Stream 2 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, exposing Europe’s vulnerabilities in energy geopolitics.

The blasts of September 26, 2022

• Swedish seismic stations recorded multiple explosions near Denmark’s Bornholm island.

• Three of the four pipelines were ruptured, releasing Rs 800 million cubic metres of gas — equivalent to three months of Denmark’s gas supply.

• Methane plumes were visible, marking one of the largest single methane leaks in history.

• Only one section of Nord Stream 2 remains intact, though its future remains uncertain.

Who was behind it?

• No state has officially claimed responsibility.

• Denmark and Sweden called it sabotage but closed their probes in Feb 2024 without naming suspects.

• Western media suggested involvement of a pro-Ukrainian group.

• German prosecutors now link a Ukrainian suspect, Serhii K, allegedly part of a small team that planted explosives from a yacht (Andromeda) that sailed from Rostock.

• Explosives on the yacht matched residues found at the blast site.

• Another suspect, a Ukrainian diving instructor, is also wanted under a European arrest warrant.

What did Western Intelligence know?

• Reports suggest the CIA and Dutch intelligence warned Germany in mid-2022 about possible attacks on Baltic pipelines.

• The Washington Post reported that the US knew of a Ukrainian plan months before the blasts but opposed the operation.

• Leaked intelligence hints at Ukrainian military elements, though not officially confirmed.

UPSC exam perspective

Why is this important?

1. Energy geopolitics – The incident highlighted Europe’s overdependence on Russian energy and accelerated the EU’s diversification towards LNG, renewables, and other suppliers.

2. Maritime security – The blasts exposed vulnerabilities of critical underwater infrastructure (pipelines, internet cables, offshore platforms), raising questions about international law and protection in EEZs.

3. Hybrid warfare & sabotage – It represents a non-conventional warfare tactic — sabotage without open conflict, blurring lines between military and civilian targets.

4. Environmental impact – Release of methane gas worsened climate concerns, showing that energy security crises can overlap with environmental security.

5. International law & accountability – Investigations stalled due to jurisdictional complexities in international waters, raising questions on enforcement of UNCLOS and cooperative security.

Possible UPSC questions

Short answer type

1. What is the Nord Stream pipeline, and why is it strategically important for Europe?

2. How did the Nord Stream blasts of 2022 affect global energy geopolitics?

3. Explain how the Nord Stream incident highlights the vulnerabilities of critical underwater infrastructure.

Long answer/Mains essay type

1. “The Nord Stream explosions mark a turning point in Europe’s energy security and maritime geopolitics.” Discuss.

2. Analyse the Nord Stream sabotage in the context of hybrid warfare. How does it challenge international law and global security?

3. Discuss the implications of the Nord Stream pipeline blasts for India’s energy diplomacy and maritime security strategy.