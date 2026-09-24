Sailing through HCS interview stage

Majority of urban millennial eagerly wait for the Great Indian Festival season to unwind & celebrate with their loved ones but for some Haryana civil services aspirants the season has arrived little early courtesy HPSC timely declaration of HCS mains result. To find one’s roll number in merit list after years of struggle elicits euphoria & transposes you ‘in the seventh heaven’ momentarily. You get the luxury of choosing your favorite formal suit with matching tie or light colored subtle chanderi saree, treated to homemade delicacies & relatives throng home with congratulatory notes giving festive vibes of sorts. Undeniably, good results create strong momentum to keep going. Getting an elusive interview call from the public service commission is half the battle; one cannot afford to be complacent for the final stage.

The interview stage of the Civil Services Examination is the most decisive phase of the recruitment process. The objective of the interview is to assess the suitability of the candidate for a career in public service by a Board of competent and unbiased observers. It evaluates an aspirant's leadership potential, interpersonal skills, and emotional stability under pressure rather than just factual memory & subjective knowledge. Demonstrating high standards of integrity and a strong moral compass with clarity of expression can help you sail through the interview stage. The art of quickly comprehending questions, listening attentively, and articulating thoughts precisely without bias is no cakewalk, it has to be mastered by giving regular mock interviews.

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Interview board usually consists of 4-5 members including the board chairman. Though no time period is fixed, on average, the interview of a candidate lasts for around 20 minutes (Natural purposive conversation instead of abstract cross-examination). The merit list of HCS is prepared out of a grand total of 675 marks (600 Mains + 75 Interview). In case of a tie, the older candidate is ranked higher. Another interesting aspect of HCS interview is its strict anonymity rule. Candidates are strictly prohibited from revealing any personal information (Name, surname, family, caste, roll no) that could directly or indirectly identify their social, economic, or religious background. On the day of your interview, you are assigned a random code number or token number by the Secretary or Deputy Secretary just before entering the interview room.

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Four anchors to secure your HCS interview in desired direction & avoid drifting apart:

1. Biodata based introductory questions: Customary introductory questions set the tone of the interview. Why do you want to join HCS? Why do you want to switch from your current job? What is your strength & weakness as an individual? What are your educational qualifications/achievements? Etc are sort of an icebreaker to break communication barriers before the real bombardment of intellectual grilling!

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2. Hobbies Questionnaire: Hobby or interest areas enlisted in Detailed Application form (DAF) should be prepared exhaustively as you can express them confidently & create favorable impressions. Never fake a hobby; artificial impressive claims usually backfire in no time. Reading fiction/biographies, meditation/yoga, playing cricket/badminton, listening to music & gardening have traditionally been aspirant’s hot favorite options.

3. Haryana Regional issues: Clarity on contemporary socio-economic problems of Haryana & their practical innovative solutions is desirable. Low sex ratio, SYL issue, Chandigarh governance, Haryana as commonwealth games host for 2030, stubble burning, regional disparities, aravalli range, role of khap & agrarian crisis etc are sensitive themes; balanced opinion with factual data to support arguments can be testing at times due to subjectivity bias. Haryana government schemes & initiatives, economic survey, budget statistics can be incorporated to organize answers tactfully to your advantage.

4. Dynamic Current affairs: Focus is more on recent national & international developments post mains result declaration to evaluate temperament of aspirant for public service. Instead of investing time on static core general studies topics, reading editorials from multiple newspapers & magazines gives rich dividends to develop holistic pragmatic views of emerging debatable issues. BRICS New Delhi declaration, Geopolitical implications of Iran conflict, uniform civil code, Article 371(K), SC judicial activism, Green hydrogen potential (India’s first green hydrogen train rolled from Jind), AI debate, Weaponization of space etc are indispensable topics for discussion.

Remember an interview is not a test of knowledge like objective prelims or subjective mains but your overall personality, few random factual questions unanswered should not rattle your confidence. Stay calm to seize the opportunity to showcase the best version of yourself in front of a distinguished board (Live the moment!). Bobby Unser rightly remarked- "Success is where preparation and opportunity meet."

The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy