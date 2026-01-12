Scarborough Shoal dispute: A geopolitical flashpoint in South China Sea

The Scarborough Shoal, known as Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag Shoal in the Philippines and Huangyan Island in China, is a triangular-shaped coral atoll located about 200 km off the Philippines’ Luzon coast. It lies well within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) but is also claimed by China.