Sisyphean task of breezing through General Science in UPSC Prelims battle

Karl Marx famously wrote that "the bureaucracy is a circle from which no one can escape". He elucidated that its hierarchy is indeed a hierarchy of knowledge. The elusive road to LBSNAA is bumpy one for aspirants till they literally cover prescribed syllabus exhaustively, methodically & steadily including technical general science section. Science can be an unintended speed breaker in prelims stage itself & serves cautionary sign warning –‘never underestimate themes officially mentioned in syllabus’ (Respect the rules or regret hasty chase). It would be a travesty of truth to say aspirants ignore the general science section due to technical difficulty or lack of interest but due to complacency arising from its downtrend in the last 15 years. Traditional, direct rote-learning questions from basic Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (NCERT level General Science) have decreased drastically to make way for applied Science and technology themes (Defence, Space, Biotechnology, AI, Nuclear etc). On average 2-3 questions appear from the general science section compared to substantial 11-14 questions from Science-tech. Majority of aspirants from humanities & commerce often feel investing in general science preparation is sort of a Sisyphean task!

Dreaded topics which gave nightmares to some students during high school like numerical, balancing complex chemical equations, deriving mathematical theorems, scientific names of species, scientist’s names & their discoveries etc are rarely asked in examination. Only practical everyday life applications of science which may come handy during administrative career are generally used to frame innovative questions in UPSC. For instance the examiner may ask which type of mirror acts as a safety viewer at dangerous bends and blind corners, which chemical is used in fire extinguisher or artificial rain or indelible ink, vectors of disease in news etc. Basic understanding of scientific concepts & using that information for public welfare is the core philosophy behind testing aspirants. Quest for scientific & rational solutions to everyday life problems faced by masses is at the heart of bureaucracy dictum.

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Aspirants don’t have luxury to skip any General Studies component by saying it’s not up my alley, they must adapt to dynamic formats of exam much like Darwinian natural selection. The General Science component still reaps rich dividends in state civil services examinations like PCS, HCS & HPAS (10-15 questions on average consistently). Just like the El Niño episode occurs irregularly every 4-7 years, UPSC experiments by increasing questions from this section to surprise presumptuous aspirants occasionally (In UPSC 2021 CSE Prelims 8 questions were asked from General science compared to 5 from Science-tech). So investing at least three dedicated weeks for covering syllabus (NCERTs 6-10th) & practicing PYQ is desirable (Themes & questions are often repetitive) for risk shielding & especially in your final attempt. In a nutshell, it’s always better to be safe than sorry!

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4 Pillars of General Science holding sway in competitive exams:

Biology:Human physiology (Blood group, enzymes, hormones, functions of vital organs), Plant & Animal Kingdom (Economic & ecological significance of species), Diseases (Causative agent, mode of transmission, vaccine & treatment) & Bio-molecules (Carbohydrates, vitamins, proteins etc) are core topics Chemistry:Acids & Bases (Role in aqua regia, batteries, baking, antacids etc), States of matter (Plasma, Bose-Einstein condensate), Structure of atom (Fundamental particles, isotopes etc) & practical applications of chemistry (corrosion prevention, action of soaps/detergents, ores, allotropy etc) are scoring portions. Physics:Emphasis is on concepts & applications of light (Total internal reflection, dispersion, refraction), sound waves (Infrasonic & Ultrasonic), energy transformation, electricity (rectifier, transformer) & laws of physics (Gravitation, motion, Archimedes, Pascal etc). Current Affairs:Awareness of Nobel Prize winners & their contribution, public initiatives/schemes, emerging tools in disaster management (Doppler weather radar, SONAR, GIS etc), controversial chemicals (food adulterants, pollutants, doping) & science behind emerging technologies (RFID, 6 G, Quantum, IoT etc) can give crucial decisive edge.

The world is a beautiful place to explore but when we understand science behind rare phenomena like auroras, rainbow, and red tides it further enhances its value. Science broadens your horizons objectively, you learn to appreciate microorganisms can be both friend & foe, friction is a necessary evil and all that glitters in not gold (Iron pyrite is Fool’s gold). An administrator with a rational mind & inquisitive nature for scientific solutions to everyday problems is a real asset to a nation. Hence, endure general science tricky lessons sportingly to shine in your career. Concluding with the popular science metaphor "a diamond is just a chunk of coal that did well under pressure".

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The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy