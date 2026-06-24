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Home / UPSC / Start with why: The Golden Circle that shapes leaders and achievers
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Start with why: The Golden Circle that shapes leaders and achievers

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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The Golden Circle and brain illustration of Simon Sinek has 3 elements starting with Why question. Diagram vector presentation inform the origin of human performance or behavior of user target goal

In a world that celebrates results, Simon Sinek’s Golden Circle Theory dares to ask a deeper question: Why do you do what you do? His model isn’t just a theory — it’s a mirror that reflects our motivation, discipline and the real reason we wake up every morning. Whether it’s a CEO leading a company or a student preparing for India’s toughest exam, the Golden Circle helps us find clarity, direction and lasting inspiration.

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

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The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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