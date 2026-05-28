Stone Age: The foundations of Indian Civilisation
From survival to settlement: understanding the evolution of early human life in the Indian subcontinent
The Stone Age represents the longest phase in human history and forms the earliest chapter of Indian civilisation. Long before kingdoms, cities and scriptures emerged, human beings struggled against nature for survival, gradually learning to adapt, innovate and organise themselves socially. The study of the Stone Age is therefore not merely about stone tools; it is about understanding the evolution of human intelligence, economy, society, technology and culture.