Substantive motion in Parliament: Concept, evolution & contemporary relevance
Understanding its procedural foundations, constitutional logic and significance for GS Paper II in the Civil Services Examination
Parliamentary procedure is not merely a technical framework; it is the architecture through which democratic accountability is enforced. Among its instruments, the substantive motion occupies a crucial place. It enables the House to formally express its opinion or decision on a matter of public importance. For civil services aspirants, particularly under GS Paper II (Polity, Governance and Parliament), understanding substantive motion helps decode how legislative oversight operates in practice.