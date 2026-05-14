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Home / UPSC / TARA: India’s leap into precision warfare
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TARA: India’s leap into precision warfare

EXPLAINER: How the indigenous glide weapon system is redefining India’s air power and strategic deterrence

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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DRDO conducts the maiden flight-trial of the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon system off the coast of Odisha. TARA is India's first indigenous glide weapon system designed to convert unguided warheads into precision-guided weapons. (@DRDO_India/X via via PTI)

Modern warfare is increasingly being shaped not merely by the size of armies, but by the precision, reach and survivability of weapons systems. In recent conflicts, from Ukraine to the West Asia, precision-guided munitions (PGMs) and stand-off strike capabilities have emerged as decisive force multipliers. Nations possessing indigenous smart weapon technologies enjoy greater strategic autonomy, reduced import dependence and stronger deterrence capability.

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