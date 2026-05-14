TARA: India’s leap into precision warfare
EXPLAINER: How the indigenous glide weapon system is redefining India’s air power and strategic deterrence
Modern warfare is increasingly being shaped not merely by the size of armies, but by the precision, reach and survivability of weapons systems. In recent conflicts, from Ukraine to the West Asia, precision-guided munitions (PGMs) and stand-off strike capabilities have emerged as decisive force multipliers. Nations possessing indigenous smart weapon technologies enjoy greater strategic autonomy, reduced import dependence and stronger deterrence capability.