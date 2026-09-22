The Aravalli Dilemma: Development, ecology and the law

The Aravallis are facing a difficult test of development: how can a mineral-rich region, located beside some of India’s fastest-growing urban centres, support economic activity without weakening the natural systems that make it valuable? Stretching nearly 700 km from Gujarat through Rajasthan and Haryana to Delhi, the Aravallis are not simply a chain of hills. They influence groundwater, drainage, biodiversity and desertification, while also supporting mineral-based economic activity.

The challenge is not simply development versus conservation. It is about determining where development can occur without weakening the natural systems on which the region depends.

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A geological system

The Aravallis preserve a geological history stretching from the Archean and Proterozoic eras. Ancient basement rocks were followed by sediment deposition, tectonic folding and metamorphism, while prolonged erosion transformed the former mountain belt into the low, discontinuous hills seen today. The Aravalli Craton and Delhi Fold Belt form important parts of this framework.

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Variations in rock type, faults and folds influence relief, drainage patterns, groundwater occurrence and the distribution of mineral deposits. The range also affects how rainfall is intercepted, how surface water moves across its slopes and how water enters fractured rock formations. Thus, geology is closely linked with the region’s hydrology, mineral resources and land-use patterns.

Hills as a resource

Mining has long been part of the economy of the Aravalli region, particularly in Rajasthan. The region contains lead, zinc and silver at Zawar, copper at Khetri, as well as gold, tungsten and industrial minerals such as marble, granite, quartzite and limestone. It also has reported potential for lithium, graphite, molybdenum, nickel and rare-earth elements.

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Mining provides employment, raw materials and public revenue. But excavation, blasting and vegetation loss can alter slopes and drainage, disturb habitats and affect groundwater.

Minerals, development and national security

The mineral question has become more important because critical minerals are needed for electronics, renewable energy, modern industries and defence. Their availability is therefore linked not only to economic growth but also to national security and strategic autonomy. The Aravalli region has around 70 identified mineral deposits, including lead, zinc, silver and copper; critical minerals such as lithium, tungsten, rare earth elements, graphite, molybdenum and nickel; atomic minerals such as uranium and thorium; and industrial and building minerals such as marble, granite, quartzite, sandstone, limestone, mica, feldspar, rock phosphate, talc and asbestos.

However, mineral potential does not automatically mean that all resources are economically or environmentally suitable for extraction. India therefore needs better exploration, domestic processing, recycling and reliable supply chains.

When the city reaches the hills

The Aravalli issue is no longer confined to mining. Expansion around Gurugram, Faridabad and other parts of Delhi-NCR has increased pressure for housing, roads, commercial projects and tourism.

Urbanisation itself is not the problem; cumulative land-use change is. Construction, roads, mining and land conversion can together alter drainage, reduce open spaces and fragment ecological connections. A project that appears limited individually may have a very different impact when combined with many others.

Water, desertification and biodiversity

The Aravallis have an important role in water security. Vegetation, soil, slopes and fractured rocks influence runoff and groundwater recharge. Alteration of recharge zones can therefore impose costs beyond individual projects.

The range also acts as an ecological barrier against the eastward spread of the Thar Desert. Degradation of its vegetation and terrain consequently has implications beyond individual hills.

Its ecological value extends beyond forest cover. The Aravallis function as biological corridors, supporting species movement and genetic exchange. They also provide stopover and feeding habitats for migratory birds travelling between northern regions and Africa.

Fragmentation from roads, mining and construction can therefore weaken the wider ecological network.

Law, governance and restoration

The Aravalli issue involves the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980; Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972; Air and Water Acts; and the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. Key institutions include the Supreme Court, NGT, MoEFCC and state environmental and mining authorities.

Since the range crosses four jurisdictions, effective implementation requires coordinated monitoring and landscape-level planning. Satellite imagery, GIS and drones can monitor mining boundaries, vegetation, drainage and wildlife corridors, while GPS-based mineral tracking can improve traceability. AI-based change detection can flag unusual excavation for field verification. The aim should be to shift from reactive enforcement to preventive, evidence-based monitoring.

Protection must also be accompanied by restoration. The Aravalli Green Wall Initiative promotes afforestation, grassland restoration, water conservation and mine reclamation. Restoration should focus not merely on tree cover, but on recovering groundwater recharge, soil stability, habitat connectivity, native vegetation and natural drainage.

A different idea of development

The Aravalli debate raises a larger question: what is the true value of land?

A piece of land may have mineral, market or construction value. It may also recharge groundwater, support wildlife or provide an ecological corridor. These functions rarely appear in the immediate economics of a project, but their loss can create much larger costs over time.

The Aravallis should therefore be viewed as natural infrastructure. Development can proceed where the landscape can sustain it, while areas performing critical ecological functions may require stronger protection.

The real test is whether today’s economic gains can be secured without weakening the natural systems on which tomorrow’s development will depend.

UPSC/HCS Connect: GS-I – Geography | GS-II – Governance & Judiciary | GS-III – Environment, Mining & Sustainable Development I HCS INTERVIEW 2026

UPSC Mains: The Aravallis represent a complex intersection of ecological security, mineral security and urban expansion. Examine.

HCS Interview: How would you balance local economic interests with the long-term ecological value of the Aravallis?

HCS Insight: Balance livelihoods with ecological limits—allow lawful development where the landscape can sustain it, protect critical ecological zones, and use technology, community participation and restoration to reduce long-term costs.