The care gap: Elderly Indians face health, financial & social challenges

India loves to speak of its youth. The median age, the demographic dividend, the energy of a young workforce — these have become staples of economic optimism. Yet beneath this narrative lies a quieter, less comfortable truth: India is ageing and it is ageing without preparation. Over 138 million Indians are already above the age of 60 and by 2050 nearly one in five citizens will be elderly. Longevity is a triumph of development, but when longer lives are lived without health security, income support or social care, ageing becomes a site of vulnerability rather than dignity.