The changing landscape of gig work, regulation, and skill recognition

Gig work has really changed the way we think about jobs. It’s so simple fundamentally you get paid per task, you’re an independent contractor, and you are able to create your own schedule. Sounds great on paper, right? And honestly, for a lot of people, it is. The flexibility is huge, and anyone can jump in without needing fancy degrees or years of experience.

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But here is the other side. As a gig worker, your income is not stable – it varies. You're also managing your own expenses everything from insurance to vehicle maintenance to equipment. And forget about the kind of benefits that traditional employees take for granted no health coverage, no retirement plans, no paid leave.

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So naturally, governments around the world have started stepping in. But they're all taking very different approaches, which is fascinating to see.

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The European Union, for instance, is leaning heavily into worker protections. They've introduced something called the Platform Work Directive, which basically says, "If it looks like employment and acts like employment, we're going to presume it is employment." That shifts the burden onto platforms to prove otherwise. They're also demanding transparency around how algorithms assign work and evaluate performance—because let's be honest, when an algorithm decides your livelihood, you deserve to know how it's making those decisions.

Now, the United States? It's a whole different story. Their approach is, shall we say, fragmented. At the federal level, you've got this economic reality test that tries to figure out whether someone is truly an employee or an independent contractor. But then you've got states doing their own thing entirely: some are creating portable benefits systems, others are carving out special exemptions for gig workers. It's a patchwork, really. There's no single unified vision.

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And then you have India, which is taking a welfare-oriented approach. Take the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers Act, it's a great example. They're setting up tripartite welfare boards that means government, industry, and workers all have a seat at the table. They're making aggregators contribute a small percentage of every transaction anywhere from 1% to 5% towards worker welfare funds. They're giving every gig worker a Unique ID, so there's accountability and traceability. And here's something interesting: they're even mandating minimum notice periods before platforms can terminate a worker, that's a big deal.

Now, as gig work becomes more mainstream, there's another really important question we need to ask: How do we take all this informal experience and give it formal recognition? Because these workers are gaining real skills out there—navigation, customer service, time management, problem-solving—the list goes on. But none of it shows up on a resume in a way that traditional employers or educational institutions recognize.

This is where things get exciting. Educational institutions and Sector Skill Councils are stepping up with frameworks like Recognition of Prior Learning, or RPL, and the National Credit Framework, or NCrF. Here's how it works: instead of saying, "You don't have a degree, so you don't have skills," they're saying, "Show us what you've done." They're looking at platform metrics, client ratings, and practical work history. Then they assess you—not through a boring written test, but through digital portfolios, practical simulations, and some bridge training if needed.

They've actually built standardized rubrics for this. For example, if you're a last-mile delivery worker or an EV technician, there's a clear set of competencies they measure against national occupational standards. Once you clear that assessment, you get an NSQF certification that's the National Skills Qualifications Framework which is actually recognized across the country. And here's the best part: you can accumulate these credits in the Academic Bank of Credits. That means you can eventually use them toward a formal degree. So you're not just stuck where you are, you've got a pathway upward.

At the end of the day, this is about more than just paperwork. It's about dignity. It's about giving gig workers a way to build a future—not just a way to earn a living today, but a way to grow, to learn, and to move forward. That's what lifelong learning should really look like.

The writer is Advisor & Professor of Eminence at Reliance Jio Institute