The Déjà vu disaster management story

Nature has an inherent tendency to surprise & shock in equal measure. When we take things in life for granted or our greed eclipses need or when we don’t invest sufficient time & energy in planning, ‘disaster’ is an inevitable act of nature. Students’ first practical tryst with the word might be some class test, project or stage performance where overconfidence or lack of interest gives them an eye opener lesson for life. Oscar Wilde rightly remarked— 'Experience is the hardest kind of teacher. It gives you the test first and the lesson afterward.' The evolution of Disaster management in India has followed a similar trail over the years. After every disaster India learns from hindsight.

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The socio-economic toll: When strengths become liabilities

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs report supported by UNDP India is highly vulnerable to natural disasters, losing about two percent of the GDP on an average to disasters. 2% GDP for a developing nation is quite substantial, for inference India's government health expenditure stands at approximately 1.43% to 1.9% of GDP depending on the specific financial year. Sometimes our biggest strength can turn into liability much to our surprise & discomfort. India’s myriad geo-climatic conditions as well as high degree of socio-economic vulnerability of the majority of population, makes it one of the most disaster prone countries in the world.

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The District Collector: Shielding the public in time of crisis

It is during a crisis that effectiveness and credibility of the administration is put to the test. During emergencies such as natural calamities (e.g. Assam floods, Uttarakhand flash floods, Odisha super cyclone etc) or manmade crisis such as riots (e.g. Manipur 2023, Delhi 2020), fires (e.g. Arpora nightclub fire, the B&B fire in Delhi) or stampedes (e.g. Bengaluru RCB Celebration, Prayag Maha Kumbh Mela), it is District Collector (DC) who holds umbrella over the district. It is his formal duty to ensure that the police contingent arrives on time unlike bollywood stereotype, the fire brigades are called appropriately, hospitals alerted & most importantly the panicky public put at ease by updating them calmly. In case of floods, he is the chief authority to undertake the relief measures & spearhead a holistic & integrated approach to disaster management.

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The Paradigm Shift: From reactive relief to proactive mitigation

The tenth five-year plan document had, for the first time, a detailed chapter on Disaster Management & enactment of historic Disaster Management Act 2005 envisaged the creation of ‘District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) with District Collector as the chairpersons. This paradigm change shifted the approach from relief centric to proactive mitigation preparedness. Consequently, UPSC also incorporated Disaster management as one of the themes in its mains examination (GS Paper 3). Every year 1-2 questions are framed to test administrative decision making & temperament of aspirants, some of them who manage to clear it will eventually shoulder the tough responsibility of disaster management in near future.

Tips to ace Disaster Management theme for UPSC Civil Services Examination:

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Conceptual clarity of natural disasters: Understand the concepts from geographical perspective first from NCERTs (what triggers cyclones/earthquakes/tsunami etc), the science behind it (lightning, volcanoes) & prepare short notes for easy revision. Art of incorporating diagrams & flowcharts: Practice well labeled neat diagrams to catch examiner’s attention; it not only saves words (Word limit is merely 150 words for 10 marks) but makes your answer standout from the crowd. Focus on mitigation: Since the theme has management perspective to it, aspirants are expected to prepare legislations (Disaster management Act 2005), policies of NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), statistical reports related to disasters thoroughly to organize his/her answer legitimately. Integrating Case studies & International efforts: Incorporation of Global blueprints on disaster management like Hyogo framework, Sendai framework & UNISDR gives edge in answer writing. Sustainable Development Goal 13 (SDG 13) focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building resilience against climate disasters, and improving climate education. Local programs & initiatives like Aapda Mitra Scheme & SACHET Alert Portal etc can also be highlighted. Effective Prevention Strategy: The medical dictum "prevention is better than cure" is applicable to disaster management as well. Using science & technology tools for vulnerability assessment like remote sensing satellites, AI sensors, GIS mapping, Doppler weather radar network etc in conclusion is desirable.

The J C Pant committee in 1999 had boldly recommended the setting up of a Disaster Management Ministry, but the idea did not fructify. Disaster management is indeed a thankless job; despite best efforts by the administration with meager resources it still faces harsh criticism from all corners. Administrators take it with a pinch of salt & try their best to mitigate the challenge selflessly. Concluding the intriguing déjà vu disaster management story with Sun Tsu quote “Know your enemy & know yourself and you can fight a hundred battles without disaster”.

The writer is Academic Director, Vivek IAS Career Academy