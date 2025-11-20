The double-edged revolution: How ICT’s bright future casts a dark shadow

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) was supposed to be the great equaliser. And in many ways, it is. From e-commerce to e-governance, from online banking to instant digital payments, ICT has woven itself into the everyday lives of Indians. A villager paying utility bills on a mobile app and a civil services aspirant accessing government reports online are both reaping its benefits.

But the same pipes that carry convenience also carry chaos. For every seamless UPI payment, there’s a phishing link waiting to hijack your account. For every digital service that saves you a trek to a government office, there’s a fraudster somewhere wearing the mask of that same authority. ICT is no longer just a tool, it’s a battlefield. And the enemy is evolving faster than the safeguards built to stop it.

The fast-mutating world of cybercrime

Technology changes at breakneck speed. Devices, software and platforms become obsolete within years. Cybercriminals use this churn to their advantage, crafting new tactics as quickly as old ones are exposed.

Artificial intelligence (AI), meant to enhance innovation, has unfortunately supercharged cybercrime. Scammers now mimic voices, generate fake videos, forge documents and impersonate authorities with chilling accuracy. The result? A sharp escalation in cyber frauds, especially the ominous new threat — digital arrest scams.

Cyber fraud vs cyber scam: A thin but crucial line

While the terms are often used interchangeably, a technical distinction exists.

Cyber fraud is the broader umbrella: Any online criminal deception for financial gain or theft of sensitive data. Cyber scams are one form of fraud, usually involving psychological manipulation, fear or false promises.

From impersonating TRAI officials to posing as customs agents, scammers have developed a full bag of tricks:

Fake “digital arrest” threats

False KYC update warnings

Fabricated credit card alerts

“Simple task big reward” traps

Fraudulent stock trading offers

Bogus tax refunds

Fake family emergency calls

False money transfer confirmations

These tactics work because they exploit the human mind, not just technology. Panic, urgency, trust and confusion are weaponised.

Digital arrest: Fear as a business model

Among all scams, digital arrest is the most terrifying. Here, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement — Mumbai Police, ED, CBI, even Interpol. They use doctored videos, fake interrogation rooms, fabricated FIRs and official-sounding language to corner victims.

Once the victim is emotionally overwhelmed, the extortion begins. Money is demanded to “avoid arrest”, “freeze action”, or “cooperate with investigation”. And tragically, many fall for it.

Recent cases that expose the crisis

September 2025, Delhi: A former banker lost ₹23 crore after being bounced between callers pretending to be police, CBI and ED. Every call carried the same theme: a legal threat.

July 2025, Bengal: Nine persons received life imprisonment for running a digital arrest racket that extorted ₹1 crore from one victim and over ₹100 crore from 108 others. Charges ranged from cheating to impersonation under IPC (now BNS) and IT Act sections 66C and 66D.

Maharashtra ₹58-crore scam: A 72-year-old businessman was falsely accused of criminal involvement by scammers linked to an international network spanning China, Hong Kong and Indonesia. Detectives believe this racket alone may be part of a ₹2,000-crore fraud ecosystem.

Bengaluru’s ₹31.83-crore case: A senior IT executive was trapped for nearly a year. The toll was not just financial. She suffered severe psychological distress, approaching authorities only after months of intimidation and her son’s wedding was over.

These cases show one unsettling truth: cybercrime is no longer petty theft. It is organised, transnational and psychologically invasive.

When law chases technology

India does not yet have a law specifically addressing digital arrest scams. But existing provisions help plug the gaps:

Section 66C, IT Act: Identity theft

Section 66D, IT Act: Cheating by impersonation

Section 72, IT Act: Breach of confidentiality

Section 318, BNS (2023): Cheating

The bigger challenge is speed. Criminals innovate faster than the law can update.

This is why the Digital India Bill 2025 is significant. Once enacted, it promises a comprehensive framework to address AI-led cybercrimes, deepfakes, impersonation scams and cross-border threats.

India’s fightback mechanism: I4C

The government’s strongest weapon today is the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Its strategy rests on three pillars:

Awareness & reporting: Promoting citizen vigilance and encouraging real-time reporting through cybercrime portals and helplines. Direct action & coordination: Synchronising efforts across states and agencies; disabling fraudulent digital infrastructure. Notably, the government has blocked 6.69 lakh SIMs and 1.32 lakh IMEIs linked to scam networks. Capacity building & intelligence: Training law enforcement to decode new-age tech threats and coordinating with international agencies.

This is not just policing. It is digital war-room management.

How citizens can protect themselves

Be skeptical of unknown calls and video interactions: Fake police stations and backgrounds are easy to generate with AI. Remember: Authorities don’t accuse or arrest over a call. If someone claims you are “wanted,” stay calm. It’s a lie. Hang up. Verify independently. Use official numbers, not those shared on the call, to check any claim.

Never share sensitive details: No OTPs. No bank details. No passwords. Ever.

Never pay under pressure: Government officials never demand money online to “resolve” legal issues.

Report immediately: Report to cybercrime portals and your bank. Early action can save others.

Aspirants & citizens: Both must stay ahead

For a civil services aspirant, this topic is more than exam fodder. It’s a preview of the governance challenges ahead. Understanding the interplay between technology, crime and regulation will be crucial in shaping future policies.

For the common man, this is about survival in a digital world where trust is fragile and threats are invisible.

Winning the digital tug-of-war

ICT has transformed India, but it has also transformed crime. Borders have dissolved; criminals may sit in one country, operate through another and target victims in a third. AI has blurred reality, and fear has become a commodity.

India must act on two fronts: strong laws and strong awareness. The Digital India Act and future AI regulations must be agile, comprehensive and anticipatory. Until then, enforcement agencies must be trained, platforms must be accountable and citizens must remain vigilant.

Technology will keep advancing. Crime will keep adapting. But with informed citizens and proactive governance, the balance can shift. The digital world may be risky, but it is not unmanageable, as long as we stay a step ahead of those who misuse it.

The writer is Professor Department of Laws, Panjab University, Chandigarh