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Home / UPSC / The gravity of the city: Why migrants choose metros over towns
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The gravity of the city: Why migrants choose metros over towns

In the developing world, the relentless pull of large cities is not a choice made in comfort. It is a desperate calculation of survival, opportunity and the dream of a better life

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Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Every year, tens of millions of people in the developing world abandon their villages, their land and their roots — and walk, ride or migrate toward the nearest glittering skyline. This is not a coincidence, nor a fashion. It is the predictable outcome of a structural reality: large cities offer what smaller towns simply cannot — scale, opportunity, diversity and the promise that hard work might actually be rewarded. Understanding why large cities attract more migrants than smaller towns is to understand one of the most consequential forces reshaping humanity in the 21st century.

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