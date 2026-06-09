The gravity of the city: Why migrants choose metros over towns

Every year, tens of millions of people in the developing world abandon their villages, their land and their roots — and walk, ride or migrate toward the nearest glittering skyline. This is not a coincidence, nor a fashion. It is the predictable outcome of a structural reality: large cities offer what smaller towns simply cannot — scale, opportunity, diversity and the promise that hard work might actually be rewarded. Understanding why large cities attract more migrants than smaller towns is to understand one of the most consequential forces reshaping humanity in the 21st century.